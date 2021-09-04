Membership : Access or Sign Up
Who do you think will win tomorrow's TG4 All-Ireland championship finals?

All eyes on the Croke Park triple-header.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 7:30 AM
25 minutes ago 214 Views 0 Comments
Captain's call: Westmeath's Fiona Claffey, Wexford's Aisling Murphy, Meath's Shauna Ennis, Dublin's Sinead Aherne, Antrim's Aislinn McFarland and Wicklow's Sarah Jane Winders.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
THE BIGGEST DAY in the ladies football calendar.

Tomorrow is TG4 All-Ireland championship finals day in Croke Park, with a mouth-watering triple-header of action to come.

In the junior and intermediate deciders, last year’s runners-up Wicklow and Westmeath are both seeking redemption in their respective clashes.

Wicklow face Antrim in the first game of the day [throw-in 11.45am] with the West County Hotel Cup, and promotion from the third tier, on the line.

The intermediate final battle of Westmeath against Wexford follows; the Leinster sides going head-to-head for the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup from 1.45pm.

And the big one sees five-in-a-row chasing Dublin face fairytale senior newcomers Meath with top-flight championship glory and the Brendan Martin Cup on the line. That one throws in at 4.15pm, with all eyes on HQ.

All three games are live on TG4, and available worldwide on the TG4 Player: https://www.tg4.ie/sruthtg4/peilnamban.php. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

We here at The42 want to know which three counties you think will be crowned All-Ireland champions. Just one poll can feature per article, so feel free to share who you think will win the intermediate and junior finals in the comments section below, along with any other thoughts you may have.

And make sure to cast your vote in our senior poll:

Who do you think will win the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship final?


Poll Results:

Dublin (58)
Meath (23)


