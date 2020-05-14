Dublin boss Bohan calls for 2020 Championship to be scrapped

DUBLIN LADIES FOOTBALL manager Mick Bohan says he would ‘hate to see’ the LGFA rush into a knock-out championship later this year, preferring the prospect of cancellation.

2020 was set to be a chance for Dublin to win a fourth straight Brendan Martin Cup, but pandemic-enforced restrictions will mean this year’s Championship will have a revised format if it goes ahead at all.

“I think the carrot dangling of an October championship is a very difficult one, ” Bohan said on 2FM’s Game On, raising concerns on the levels of contact necessary to put on a tournament.

“Within a professional setup, if everyone was being kept to a safe environment and they weren’t being released from that, I think that is feasible.

“I don’t think our games are set up for that. We certainly don’t have the finances capable to carry that out. Nor do we have the endorsements that are worth it from the point of view of sponsorship and finances.

So, for me, I think the brave call at this stage is – it doesn’t even sit well with me having to say it – from the point of view of releasing the pressure on everybody the season has to go for 2020.”

He added:

“I’d hate to see the competition just put on for the sake of a few games. I don’t see the benefit in that.

“My opinion would be to kick for touch altogether until the new season if that’s the case. That’s not what we want, but the competition should be run properly over time.”