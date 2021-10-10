Record 19-in-a-row for Monaghan kingpins, Donegal star hits 5-6 to book club final spot

MONAGHAN KINGPINS DONAGHMOYNE lifted a record 19th senior county title in-a-row yesterday after an extra-time championship final win.

Monaghan Ladies Senior County Final

Full Time Result (after extra time)

Donaghmoyne 1:16

Emmet Og 2:6



A record 19th Senior County Title in a row.

Commiseration to Emmet Og who put in a Brilliant display this Afternoon.

All square with Emmet Óg after the hour – 0-11 to 2-05 – the five-time All-Ireland senior club champions dug deep in extra-time to savour more glory.

Rosemary Courtney’s goal was decisive as Donaghmoyne triumphed on a scoreline of 1-16 to 2-6 in Ballybay.

They’re now due to face the Donegal champions in Ulster, with Termon making a big statement in the Hills this morning as they enjoyed a comprehensive semi-final win over Moville.

Donegal county star Geraldine McLauglin finished with a remarkable 5-6 (4-3 alone coming in the first half) as Termon booked their decider spot with a 7-13 to 3-9 victory over Moville.

Geraldine McLaughlin. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Now, the 2014 All-Ireland champions have a chance to avenge for last year’s decider defeat to Glenfin.

And in Cavan yesterday, Crosserlough were crowned senior champions after a 2-16 to 1-13 win over Lurgan at Breffni Park.

Goals in either half from Kate Smith and Lauren McVeety (penalty) helped the young ‘Lough side add to their 2019 crown.

They’ll now face the Tyrone winners in Ulster, with the Red Hand semi-finals, among many other clashes, down for decision this weekend.

