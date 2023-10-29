Mourneabbey bow out as Ballymac and Kilmacud to defend provincial crowns

Results

Munster LGFA senior semi-finals

Banner Ladies (Clare) 3-17 Mourneabbey (Cork) 4-13 — AET

Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 1-15 Finuge/St Senans (Kerry) 0-7

Leinster LGFA senior semi-finals

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 2-7 Milltown (Westmeath) 0-11

Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) 1-20 Longford Slashers (Longford) 3-6

**********

CORK POWERHOUSE MOURNEABBEY have bowed out of the Munster senior ladies football club championship, with The Banner and Ballymacarbry set to lock horns in a repeat of last year’s final.

Clare’s The Banner edged out Mourneabbey on a scoreline of 3-17 to 4-13, extra-time required to separate the sides amidst a thrilling semi-final battle.

A last-gasp Niamh O’Dea goal ultimately settled the tie. The dual star inspired the hosts with a stunning 3-6 haul, joined by another multi-sport talent, Athlone Town captain Laurie Ryan, in midfield. Grainne Nolan’s tally of 0-8 (4f) was also key as The Banner returned to the provincial showpiece for the second year running.

Mourneabbey — three in-a-row champions in Cork, part of a remarkable nine titles in 10 years; 2014-2021 Munster winners; and 2018 and 2019 All-Ireland holders — certainly died with their boots on.

Cork stalwart Ciara O’Sullivan sent the game to extra-time with a late goal. She finished with 2-2, while Clara Lynch hit 1-6 (2f) and Maire O’Callaghan excelled. But it wasn’t to be, as The Banner capitalised during Ellie Jack’s sin-bin and ran out narrow winners.

Managed by former Cork manager Ronan McCarthy this year, Mourneabbey are certain to bounce back, but it’s all about The Banner versus Ballymacarbry now.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Niamh O'Dea (file pic) starred for The Banner. Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

42 in-a-row Waterford champions Ballymac kept their provincial title defence on track this afternoon with a 1-15 to 0-7 victory over Finuge/St Senan’s in Kerry. Muireann Boyce’s first-half goal was crucial, but Ballymac ultimately eased to an 11-point triumph.

In Leinster, Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes kept their crown intact and booked their return to the decider after a two-point win over Milltown of Westmeath. The old saying, ‘Goals win games’ rang true as they ensured their progression with a brace on the road.

And Offaly kingpins Naomh Ciaran came through the other semi-final showdown after a 1-20 to 3-6 win at Longford Slashers.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) face Glencar Manorhamilton (Leitrim) in their last four meeting in Connacht tomorrow, while St Nathy’s (Sligo) and Knockmore (Mayo) go head-to-head on the other side of the draw.

And there’s a race for new champions in Ulster after heavyweights Donaghmoyne crashed out last weekend. The 2022 All-Ireland finalists were beaten by last year’s Ulster runners-up St Ergnats, Moneyglass, who now play Clann Eireann in the semi-final.

Errigal Ciaran and Bredagh also face off for a decider spot, with those games taking place next Sunday.