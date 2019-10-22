Rivalries renewed on jam-packed weekend with plenty of provincial silverware up for grabs

WITH LADIES FOOTBALL county championship campaigns wrapped up for another year and the focus firmly on the provincial stage of late, champions will be crowned in Ulster, Leinster, Munster and Connacht this weekend as the All-Ireland series looms.

Across all four provinces, fierce rivalries will be renewed with four national semi-final spots on the line. Each senior provincial final takes place on Sunday afternoon.

Mourneabbey are the reigning All-Ireland senior club champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Reigning All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey are eyeing their sixth consecutive Munster title, with 38-in-a-row Waterford champions Ballymacarbry standing in their way in Sunday’s decider at Cahir GAA Grounds [throw-in 3pm].

Shane Ronayne’s holders are fresh off the back of winning their sixth Cork crown on the bounce, while Ballymac beat first-time senior Clare champions Kilmihil in the Munster Senior B final last weekend.

The meeting of the two heavyweights comes as a repeat of the 2015, 2017 and 2018 A deciders, with Ballymac last winning it out in 2000 (12 A final defeats have followed since.)

The O’Sullivan sister double act of Ciara and Doireann will be one to keep an eye on in the black and amber, while Sinéad and Michelle Ryan will pose a similar threat for Ballymac. Dublin star Noelle Healy is another to look out for in her first Munster final.

Former Dublin star Amy Connolly is one of Fox-Cab's main players. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In Leinster, 2018 All-Ireland finalists and five-in-a-row Dublin champions Foxrock-Cabinteely face Laois’ Sarsfields, with a fifth consecutive provincial crown on the cards for the south Dublin outfit. The latter last triumphed in 2014 with decider defeats to Fox-Cab ensuing in 2015 and 2018.

Monaghan kingpins Donaghmoyne are defending their Ulster crown against Donegal’s Termon. This decade, Donaghmoyne have won it six times while Termon reigned supreme twice; in 2010 and 2014.

This showdown comes as a reunion of sorts, the sides having clashed in the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 deciders — but Termon, inspired by Donegal scoring star Geraldine McLaughlin, haven’t reached the final since.

McLaughlin celebrating Termon's 2014 All-Ireland win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

And in Connacht on Sunday, Galway kingpins Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Kilbride of Roscommon battle it out for provincial honours. After ending Carnacon’s season for the second consecutive year, the Tribeswomen are seeking back-to-back provincial titles.

There are also junior and intermediate finals down for decision in Munster and Ulster, with All-Ireland intermediate and junior quarter finals against cross-channel opposition also taking place in Ruislip and Manchester.

This weekend’s ladies football fixtures, in full, are as follows…

Connacht

Sunday October 27

SFC Final

Kilbride (Roscommon) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway); St. Croans, Enfield, Co. Roscommon; 2pm

Leinster

Sunday October 27

SFC Final

Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) v Sarsfields (Laois); Kinnegad, 3pm

Munster

Saturday October 26

JFC Final

Donoughmore (Cork) v Galtee Rovers (Tipperary); Mallow, 2.30pm

IFC Final

Inch Rovers (Cork) v Templemore (Tipperary); Mallow, 4pm

Sunday October 27

SFC Final

Ballymacarbry (Waterford) v Mourneabbey (Cork); Cahir GAA Grounds, 3pm

Ulster

Saturday October 26

IFC Final

Kinawley (Fermanagh) v St Paul’s (Antrim); Emyvale, 2pm

Sunday October 27

JFC Final

Edendork (Tyrone) v Naomh Muire (Donegal); Killyclogher, 1pm

SFC Final

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Termon (Donegal); Killyclogher, 3pm

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

Saturday October 26

Quarter-Final

Parnells (London) v St Nathy’s (Sligo); Ruislip, 1pm

All-Ireland Junior Club Championship

Sunday October 27

Quarter-Final

Oisín (Manchester) v CL McHales, Crossmolina (Mayo); Old Bedian, Milgate, Didsbury, Manchester, 2pm

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!