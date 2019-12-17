Galway add former Mayo manager to set-up, but star player hit with another serious knee injury

GALWAY’S BID TO dethrone All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Dublin has been boosted by the appointment of former Mayo manager Frank Browne as part of Tim Rabbitt’s management team.

Browne led Mayo to the All-Ireland final in 2017, and stepped away from the position after that loss to Dublin. After four years in charge of Mayo in two separate stints, the Ballyhaunis resident has made a swift return to the game with the Tribeswomen.

The Wexford native was in charge of the Dublin camogie team in 2019, but he has since been replaced by Cuala duo Willie Braine and John Treacy.

After Rabbitt’s first year in change of Galway ended in defeat in the Lidl Division 1 final and the All-Ireland senior final, he has moved to bring the experienced voice to his backroom team, the rest of which is still being finalised.

“He [Browne] is on board with us,” said the Galway LGFA spokesperson.

Rabbitt was part of the coaching team under previous Galway ladies manager Stephen Glennon, but when Glennon stepped down this time last year Rabbitt was handed the Bainisteoir’s bib, which was widely welcomed by the playing squad.

Under his leadership in 2019 Galway sought to tighten up their defensive play, and merged with a rapid counter-attacking game they worked their way to top spot in the Lidl league, only for Cork to defeat them in the final. They showed some similar form in the TG4 championship, but came unstuck against champions Dublin at Croke Park in the decider.

Galway launch their 2020 season with a home game against Waterford on 26 January, while Browne will lock horns with his former understudy Peter Leahy when Galway host Mayo in the final round of Lidl league games.

Meanwhile, Rabbitt is likely to have to plan without the services of Kilkerrin-Clonberne All-Star defender Nicola Ward, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury sustained in her side’s All-Ireland senior club final loss to Mourneabbey.

Ward had just returned from a cruciate setback in June.

