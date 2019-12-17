This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway add former Mayo manager to set-up, but star player hit with another serious knee injury

Frank Browne joins Tim Rabbitt’s management team, having last been over the Dublin camógs.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 7:00 AM
33 minutes ago 1,040 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4936419
Frank Browne during his time with Mayo.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Frank Browne during his time with Mayo.
Frank Browne during his time with Mayo.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

GALWAY’S BID TO dethrone All-Ireland senior ladies football champions Dublin has been boosted by the appointment of former Mayo manager Frank Browne as part of Tim Rabbitt’s management team.

Browne led Mayo to the All-Ireland final in 2017, and stepped away from the position after that loss to Dublin. After four years in charge of Mayo in two separate stints, the Ballyhaunis resident has made a swift return to the game with the Tribeswomen.

The Wexford native was in charge of the Dublin camogie team in 2019, but he has since been replaced by Cuala duo Willie Braine and John Treacy.

After Rabbitt’s first year in change of Galway ended in defeat in the Lidl Division 1 final and the All-Ireland senior final, he has moved to bring the experienced voice to his backroom team, the rest of which is still being finalised.

“He [Browne] is on board with us,” said the Galway LGFA spokesperson.

Rabbitt was part of the coaching team under previous Galway ladies manager Stephen Glennon, but when Glennon stepped down this time last year Rabbitt was handed the Bainisteoir’s bib, which was widely welcomed by the playing squad.

Under his leadership in 2019 Galway sought to tighten up their defensive play, and merged with a rapid counter-attacking game they worked their way to top spot in the Lidl league, only for Cork to defeat them in the final. They showed some similar form in the TG4 championship, but came unstuck against champions Dublin at Croke Park in the decider.

nicola-ward-and-siobhan-mcgrath Injury worry Nicola Ward facing Dublin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Galway launch their 2020 season with a home game against Waterford on 26 January, while Browne will lock horns with his former understudy Peter Leahy when Galway host Mayo in the final round of Lidl league games.

Meanwhile, Rabbitt is likely to have to plan without the services of Kilkerrin-Clonberne All-Star defender Nicola Ward, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury sustained in her side’s All-Ireland senior club final loss to Mourneabbey.

Ward had just returned from a cruciate setback in June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie