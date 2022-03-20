Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Ladies football picture becomes clearer with full line-up of league finals confirmed

Meath and Donegal will face off in the Division 1 decider, and the other three match-ups were made official today.

By Daragh Small Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 8:13 PM
8 minutes ago 151 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5716485
Vikki Wall (Meath), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) are some of the big names set for action in the Division 1 and 2 finals.
Image: Inpho.
Vikki Wall (Meath), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) are some of the big names set for action in the Division 1 and 2 finals.
Vikki Wall (Meath), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) are some of the big names set for action in the Division 1 and 2 finals.
Image: Inpho.

REIGNING TG4 ALL-IRELAND senior champions Meath will meet Donegal in what promises to be a gripping 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April.

It looked set to be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider and a thrilling recent league tie, but Donegal shocked holders Dublin at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Meath, however, avoided any potential upset as they saw off Mayo in the second semi-final on Saturday.

The Division 2 Final, also fixed for Croke Park on 10 April, will feature last year’s runners-up, Kerry, against Armagh.

The finals in Divisions 3 and 4 will be played on Sunday, 3 April, with Roscommon against Wexford in the Division 3 decider, while Limerick will take on Offaly in the Division 4 Final.

Dublin looked set to be cruising towards another Lidl NFL Division 1 decider yesterday when they led by 1-10 to 0-8 against Donegal with just three minutes remaining.

Hannah Tyrrell’s first half-goal and a run of five unanswered points had Mick Bohan’s side on the brink but they fell short. Substitute Emma McCrory was first to strike before Yvonne Bonner sealed an unlikely, 2-8 to 1-10, victory for Maxi Curran’s side.

It was a more straightforward win for Meath in their semi-final although they trailed Mayo by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time. Last year’s Lidl NFL Division 2 champions were too strong after that. Goals from Orlagh Lally and Kelsey Nesbitt secured a 2-12 to 1-9 success.

Armagh were the first to book their place in the Lidl NFL Division 2 final, thanks to a comprehensive 7-18 to 1-9 win against Laois at O’Raghallaigh’s GAA in Drogheda on Saturday.

Kerry joined them, after they got the better of Monaghan, on a 1-14 to 1-11 scoreline at Tuam Stadium today.

And in Division 3, Roscommon beat Kildare 4-9 to 1-16 to book their place in the final, where they will face Wexford after a 4-12 to 3-7 win over Down.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Division 4, Limerick came back to seal their place in the decider after a 4-10 to 3-9 victory over Fermanagh. They will take on Offaly who beat Leitrim 2-16 to 3-10 after extra-time in today’s other semi-final.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results

Division 1 semi-finals

  • Donegal 2-8 Dublin 1-10
  • Meath 2-12 Mayo 1-9

Division 2 semi-finals

  • Armagh 7-18 Laois 1-9
  • Kerry 1-14 Monaghan 1-11

Division 3 semi-finals

  • Roscommon 4-9 Kildare 1-16
  • Wexford 4-12 Down 3-7

Division 4 semi-finals

  • Limerick 4-10 Fermanagh 3-9
  • Offaly 2-16 Leitrim 3-10.

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie