Ladies football picture becomes clearer with full line-up of league finals confirmed

Vikki Wall (Meath), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) are some of the big names set for action in the Division 1 and 2 finals.

REIGNING TG4 ALL-IRELAND senior champions Meath will meet Donegal in what promises to be a gripping 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April.

It looked set to be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider and a thrilling recent league tie, but Donegal shocked holders Dublin at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Meath, however, avoided any potential upset as they saw off Mayo in the second semi-final on Saturday.

The Division 2 Final, also fixed for Croke Park on 10 April, will feature last year’s runners-up, Kerry, against Armagh.

The finals in Divisions 3 and 4 will be played on Sunday, 3 April, with Roscommon against Wexford in the Division 3 decider, while Limerick will take on Offaly in the Division 4 Final.

Dublin looked set to be cruising towards another Lidl NFL Division 1 decider yesterday when they led by 1-10 to 0-8 against Donegal with just three minutes remaining.

Hannah Tyrrell’s first half-goal and a run of five unanswered points had Mick Bohan’s side on the brink but they fell short. Substitute Emma McCrory was first to strike before Yvonne Bonner sealed an unlikely, 2-8 to 1-10, victory for Maxi Curran’s side.

It was a more straightforward win for Meath in their semi-final although they trailed Mayo by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time. Last year’s Lidl NFL Division 2 champions were too strong after that. Goals from Orlagh Lally and Kelsey Nesbitt secured a 2-12 to 1-9 success.

Armagh were the first to book their place in the Lidl NFL Division 2 final, thanks to a comprehensive 7-18 to 1-9 win against Laois at O’Raghallaigh’s GAA in Drogheda on Saturday.

Kerry joined them, after they got the better of Monaghan, on a 1-14 to 1-11 scoreline at Tuam Stadium today.

And in Division 3, Roscommon beat Kildare 4-9 to 1-16 to book their place in the final, where they will face Wexford after a 4-12 to 3-7 win over Down.

In Division 4, Limerick came back to seal their place in the decider after a 4-10 to 3-9 victory over Fermanagh. They will take on Offaly who beat Leitrim 2-16 to 3-10 after extra-time in today’s other semi-final.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results

Division 1 semi-finals

Donegal 2-8 Dublin 1-10

Meath 2-12 Mayo 1-9

Division 2 semi-finals

Armagh 7-18 Laois 1-9

Kerry 1-14 Monaghan 1-11

Division 3 semi-finals

Roscommon 4-9 Kildare 1-16

Wexford 4-12 Down 3-7

Division 4 semi-finals