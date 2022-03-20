Ladies football picture becomes clearer with full line-up of league finals confirmed

REIGNING TG4 ALL-IRELAND senior champions Meath will meet Donegal in what promises to be a gripping 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April.
It looked set to be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider and a thrilling recent league tie, but Donegal shocked holders Dublin at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Meath, however, avoided any potential upset as they saw off Mayo in the second semi-final on Saturday.
The Division 2 Final, also fixed for Croke Park on 10 April, will feature last year’s runners-up, Kerry, against Armagh.
The finals in Divisions 3 and 4 will be played on Sunday, 3 April, with Roscommon against Wexford in the Division 3 decider, while Limerick will take on Offaly in the Division 4 Final.
Dublin looked set to be cruising towards another Lidl NFL Division 1 decider yesterday when they led by 1-10 to 0-8 against Donegal with just three minutes remaining.
Hannah Tyrrell’s first half-goal and a run of five unanswered points had Mick Bohan’s side on the brink but they fell short. Substitute Emma McCrory was first to strike before Yvonne Bonner sealed an unlikely, 2-8 to 1-10, victory for Maxi Curran’s side.
It was a more straightforward win for Meath in their semi-final although they trailed Mayo by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time. Last year’s Lidl NFL Division 2 champions were too strong after that. Goals from Orlagh Lally and Kelsey Nesbitt secured a 2-12 to 1-9 success.
Armagh were the first to book their place in the Lidl NFL Division 2 final, thanks to a comprehensive 7-18 to 1-9 win against Laois at O’Raghallaigh’s GAA in Drogheda on Saturday.
Kerry joined them, after they got the better of Monaghan, on a 1-14 to 1-11 scoreline at Tuam Stadium today.
And in Division 3, Roscommon beat Kildare 4-9 to 1-16 to book their place in the final, where they will face Wexford after a 4-12 to 3-7 win over Down.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
In Division 4, Limerick came back to seal their place in the decider after a 4-10 to 3-9 victory over Fermanagh. They will take on Offaly who beat Leitrim 2-16 to 3-10 after extra-time in today’s other semi-final.
Lidl Ladies National Football League results
Division 1 semi-finals
- Donegal 2-8 Dublin 1-10
- Meath 2-12 Mayo 1-9
Division 2 semi-finals
- Armagh 7-18 Laois 1-9
- Kerry 1-14 Monaghan 1-11
Division 3 semi-finals
- Roscommon 4-9 Kildare 1-16
- Wexford 4-12 Down 3-7
Division 4 semi-finals
- Limerick 4-10 Fermanagh 3-9
- Offaly 2-16 Leitrim 3-10.
COMMENTS