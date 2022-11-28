Holders Meath to meet Dublin on opening weekend of Ladies National Football League

HOLDERS MEATH WILL begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash away to Leinster rivals Dublin on the opening weekend of the 2023 campaign.

Division 1 of the competition also contains 2022 runners-up Donegal as well as Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford and newly-promoted Kerry.

Also on the opening weekend (22 January), Galway will host Donegal, Cork make the trip to Mayo, and Waterford will entertain Kerry, the 2022 Division 2 champions and All-Ireland finalists.

Round 2 will see Donegal host All-Ireland champions Meath in a repeat of both their 2022 league final and All-Ireland semi.

Also in Round 2, Galway entertain Dublin, Waterford are at home to Cork and Kerry will travel to Mayo for a repeat of this year’s semi-final between the counties.

Divisions 2 and 3 will also contain eight teams each, while Division 4 is split into two groups with Kilkenny making their return to the competition.

The top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will progress straight to the Lidl National League Finals, while there will be semi-finals in Division 4, scheduled for Sunday 26 March.

The Division 1 and 2 finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, 15 April, with the Division 3 and 4 Finals taking place on Sunday 16 April.

Division 2 will contain this year’s runners-up Armagh, along with Cavan, Laois, Monaghan, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath (relegated from Division 1 in 2022) and promoted Roscommon.

Division 3 is made up of Clare (relegated from Division 2 in 2022), Down, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Sligo, Wexford and promoted Offaly.

Gavin Cooney

Division 4A is comprised of Antrim, Carlow, Fermanagh and London, with Derry, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick and Wicklow set to compete in Division 4B.

The top two teams in each of the Division 4 groups will progress to the semi-finals.

For the full fixture list for next year’s league campaign, visit this page on the LGFA website.