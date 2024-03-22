Explainer: Here's what's at stake in the final round of the LGFA leagues

THE FINAL ROUND of group games is down for decision in the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues this weekend.

There are decider spots up for grabs in Division One and Four, and five relegation places still to be filled across three divisions.

Here’s the state of play ahead of Round 7, and permutations across the board.

Division 1

Fixtures

Saturday 23 Match

Armagh v Dublin, 2.45pm, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds

Sunday 24 March

Kerry v Galway, 2pm, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

Mayo v Waterford, 2pm, Ballina Stephenites

Meath v Cork, 2pm, Páirc Tailteann

Table

1. Armagh – 18 pts (+27)

2. Kerry – 13 pts (+30)

3. Dublin – 12 pts (+13)

4. Meath – 9 pts (-16)

5. Mayo – 7 pts (-11)

6. Galway – 3 pts (0)

7. Waterford – 3 pts (-10)

8. Cork – 3 pts (-33)

Armagh are in their first-ever Division 1 final, Gregory McGonigle’s side enjoying a 100% record in their first season back in the top-flight since 2016.

The big question is who will be joining them in the Croke Park showpiece on Sunday 7 April?

Holders Kerry are best placed to join them, while All-Ireland champions Dublin are also in with with a shout. The Dubs take on Armagh — and former manager McGonigle — in front of the TG4 cameras on Saturday, needing a win to keep them in hunt and put pressure on Kerry.

Kerry – who start the weekend a point ahead – face relegation-threatened Galway on Sunday with their decider hopes in their own hands. A win would see them through to the league final, irrespective of Dublin’s results — but a Dublin win and Kerry draw, or Dublin win and Kerry defeat, means Dublin prevail.

A draw against Armagh is no good to Dublin as, even if Kerry lose to Galway and the sides finish level on points, Kerry would advance on head-to-head.

Advertisement

Gregory McGonigle has steered Armagh to their maiden Division 1 final. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The relegation battle is going right down to the wire, with two teams set for the drop.

The shootout between Galway and Waterford did not go ahead last weekend and needs to be re-fixed, with both teams fighting for survival. Cork are in danger too, with all three teams tied on three points, while Mayo aren’t quite safe yet as Galway and Waterford’s game in hand means both could still get to seven points.

It’s a bit of a minefield with all teams having to keep a close eye on other results, but it’s set to be a dramatic Sunday — with another game to follow.

Division 2

Fixtures

Sunday 24 March

Cavan v Tyrone, 2pm, Redhills

Kildare v Westmeath, 2pm, Hawkfield

Tipperary v Donegal, 2pm, Fethard Town Park

Monaghan v Laois, 2pm, Smithborough

Table

1. Kildare – 16 pts (+40)

2. Tyrone – 14 pts (+18)

3. Donegal – 10 pts (+28)

4. Westmeath – 9 pts (+5)

5. Tipperary – 9 pts (+20)

6. Cavan – 6 pts (-50)

7. Monaghan – 4 pts (-19)

8. Laois – 1 pt (-42)

Kildare and Tyrone have already booked their tickets to the final double-header at HQ in two weeks’ time, and are looking forward to Division 1 football next year.

Their dress rehearsal ended in a draw last weekend, while they play Westmeath and Cavan respectively to round out the group stages.

Laois’s relegation was confirmed after their defeat to Westmeath last weekend, with either Cavan or Monaghan joining them in Division 3. The Breffni host Tyrone, while Monaghan welcome Laois.

Cavan are two points ahead of their neighbours, so a win would see them retain their Division 2 status regardless of Monaghan’s result — but if Cavan fail to win, it leaves the door open for Monaghan to leapfrog them with a win, as the Farney have the head-to-head advantage if both sides finish level on points.

Division 3

Fixtures

Sunday 24 March

Down v Clare, 2pm, Teconnaught

Sligo v Louth, 2pm, Clonacool

Offaly v Wexford, 2pm, Edenderry GAA

Antrim v Roscommon, 2pm, Lámh Dhearg, Hannahstown

Table

1. Clare – 16 pts (+58)

2. Roscommon – 16 pts (+33)

3. Down – 12 pts (+19)

4. Offaly – 7 pts (-8)

5. Wexford – 7 pts (-10)

6. Louth – 4 pts (-24)

7. Antrim – 3 pts (-41)

8. Sligo – 1 pt (-27)

Clare and Roscommon have already sealed promotion and a final meeting at St Brendan’s Park, Birr on Saturday 6 April. They close out the group stages away to Down and Antrim respectively.

Lauren Ryan (Limerick), Grace Clifford (Kildare), Saoirse Lally (Mayo), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Emma Duggan (Meath) and Ciara Brown (Antrim) at the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Two of Louth, Antrim and Sligo will be relegated to Division 4 for 2024. Louth and Sligo face off in a win-or-bust battle: a Louth win guarantees their safety, sending the other two down, while Sligo know that only a win can keep their survival hopes alive — and even then, it will depend on how Antrim fare against Roscommon.

An Antrim win, coupled with a Louth-Sligo draw or a Sligo win, will see the Saffrons leapfrog both and send both down.

Two draws would see Louth survive, and Antrim and Sligo relegated.

An Antrim draw and a Sligo win would see all three finish level on four points and the relegation places decided on scoring difference.

But if Antrim lose, and Sligo win, Sligo would complete the great escape, edging out Louth on head-to-head and sending the Wee County down with Antrim.

Division 4

Fixtures

Sunday 24 March

Leitrim v Limerick, 1pm, Padraig Pearses, Roscommon

Fermanagh v Carlow, 2pm, Dunleer, Louth

Table

1. Fermanagh – 19 pts (+68)

2. Leitrim – 18 pts (+84)

3. Limerick – 11 pts (+8)

4. Carlow – 11 pts (+23)

5. Wicklow – 10 pts (+1)

6. Longford – 8 pts (-11)

7. Derry – 3 pts (-33)

8. Kilkenny – o pts (-140)

It’s semi-final weekend in Division 4, with Leitrim and Limerick, and Fermanagh and Carlow, going head-to-head for decider berths for 6 April in Birr.

It’s simply winner takes all: result on the day, with extra-time and a point shoot-out from 25m if necessary.