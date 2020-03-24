This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2020 Ladies National Football Leagues cancelled - and will not be completed

The LGFA confirmed the news amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 2:05 PM
Cork and Galway contested the 2019 final - and it was looking like the same would happen this year.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association [LGFA] have confirmed that the 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues have been cancelled, and will not be completed, amidst the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Most teams in the four divisions had played five rounds of fixtures before the competition was called to a halt with the Gaelic games ban earlier this month.

With Galway and reigning champions Cork both winning four of their five games in Division 1, they were on course to contest the league final with the semi-finals scrapped this year, as Mayo and Dublin sat third and fourth in the table respectively.

The LGFA have also confirmed that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations.

The Lidl Post Primary Schools Competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial Competition, the All-Ireland U14 Championship, Féile na nÓg and Féile Skills.

There is, however, a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and minor championships when LGFA activities resume, while a number of development programmes are also postponed until then.

“In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members,” a statement reads.

“Consequently, a number of decision have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly.”

