Managerial changes begin as Déise boss steps down and Roscommon on hunt for O'Hora's successor

WATERFORD LADIES FOOTBALL manager Ciaran Curran has stepped down from his position after three years in charge.

The Déise boss departed after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat at the hands of Cork today; their championship exit confirmed after the 0-14 to 0-8 Páirc Uí Chaoimh loss.

“Ciaran Curran has retired as Waterford manager,” a tweet from Waterford LGFA confirmed.

“A fantastic three years of upward progress, the highlight of which must have been our Division 2 triumph. Thanks for everything Ciaran. Déise Abu.”

Curran certainly brought the team forward; that Division 2 league crown won in 2019 and their top-flight status consolidated since. Waterford produced some impressive performances through 2021, progressing to the last eight after a win over Tyrone and a loss to five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

While the focus remains firmly on championship action for most other counties, Roscommon are also on the hunt for a new manager following the resignation of Diane O’Hora.

The news — which was announced by Roscommon LGFA on Friday morning — comes as a shock as Roscommon are yet yet to complete their 2021 championship campaign.

“Diane O’Hora has confirmed that she is standing down with immediate affect [sic],” a tweet read.

“Brendan Cregg (Roscommon LGFA chairperson) thanked Diane and her management team, wishing them the very best of luck going forward. The process of discussing the appointment of a new manager will begin right away.”

This was Mayo All-Ireland winning captain O’Hora’s first season in charge of the Rossies, having garnered plenty of coaching and managerial experience elsewhere.

The two-time All-Star coached Down to All-Ireland intermediate championship glory, having also enjoyed league success with Longford and Meath. She has also managed club teams in Meath, Dublin and Roscommon to success.

This afternoon, she reflected on a “rough week” with Shannonside Northern Sound, explaining how player power led to her exit.

“Brendan Cregg, the chairperson, sent me a text message basically telling me I’d lost support of the majority of the team,” O’Hora said. “The majority of the team had lost all trust in me as manager, and he was sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

“Ultimately I was left in a position I could go with dignity. I wouldn’t walk out a team, I’m not like that, but I was going to be sacked anyway. The best thing I could do was resign.”

Roscommon face Longford in the All-Ireland intermediate championship relegation playoffs later this month.