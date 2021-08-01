Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 1 August 2021
Advertisement

Managerial changes begin as Déise boss steps down and Roscommon on hunt for O'Hora's successor

Ciaran Curran finished up as Waterford manager after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 8:43 PM
33 minutes ago 1,177 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5512687
Outgoing Waterford manger Ciaran Curran.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Outgoing Waterford manger Ciaran Curran.
Outgoing Waterford manger Ciaran Curran.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WATERFORD LADIES FOOTBALL manager Ciaran Curran has stepped down from his position after three years in charge.

The Déise boss departed after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat at the hands of Cork today; their championship exit confirmed after the 0-14 to 0-8 Páirc Uí Chaoimh loss.

“Ciaran Curran has retired as Waterford manager,” a tweet from Waterford LGFA confirmed.

“A fantastic three years of upward progress, the highlight of which must have been our Division 2 triumph. Thanks for everything Ciaran. Déise Abu.”

Curran certainly brought the team forward; that Division 2 league crown won in 2019 and their top-flight status consolidated since. Waterford produced some impressive performances through 2021, progressing to the last eight after a win over Tyrone and a loss to five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

While the focus remains firmly on championship action for most other counties, Roscommon are also on the hunt for a new manager following the resignation of Diane O’Hora.

The news — which was announced by Roscommon LGFA on Friday morning — comes as a shock as Roscommon are yet yet to complete their 2021 championship campaign.

“Diane O’Hora has confirmed that she is standing down with immediate affect [sic],” a tweet read.

“Brendan Cregg (Roscommon LGFA chairperson) thanked Diane and her management team, wishing them the very best of luck going forward. The process of discussing the appointment of a new manager will begin right away.”

This was Mayo All-Ireland winning captain O’Hora’s first season in charge of the Rossies, having garnered plenty of coaching and managerial experience elsewhere.

The two-time All-Star coached Down to All-Ireland intermediate championship glory, having also enjoyed league success with Longford and Meath. She has also managed club teams in Meath, Dublin and Roscommon to success.

This afternoon, she reflected on a “rough week” with Shannonside Northern Sound, explaining how player power led to her exit.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Brendan Cregg, the chairperson, sent me a text message basically telling me I’d lost support of the majority of the team,” O’Hora said. “The majority of the team had lost all trust in me as manager, and he was sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

“Ultimately I was left in a position I could go with dignity. I wouldn’t walk out a team, I’m not like that, but I was going to be sacked anyway. The best thing I could do was resign.”

Roscommon face Longford in the All-Ireland intermediate championship relegation playoffs later this month.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie