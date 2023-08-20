Who have been the best players in the 2023 ladies football championship?

Jennifer Dunne

Dunne has been devastating in the Dublin midfield in recent seasons, and this has probably been her best yet. It’s incredible really that she’s yet to win an All-Star, but she could now even go one better, surely among the frontrunners for the Player of the Year award.

The Cuala powerhouse headed for the AFLW with her fourth All-Ireland medal in her back pocket after another superb showing in last Sunday’s final. She hit 0-2 against Kerry and tore them apart in the middle, central to the Sky Blues’ running game. Her return was twice that in a towering performance in the semi-final hammering of Cork, while she was named Player of the Match after the Leinster final win over Meath.

Dynamic Dunne is the definition of consistency; producing week on week and chipping in on the scoreboard. She should thrive Down Under too.

Hannah Tyrrell

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Tyrrell with her daughter, seven-week-old Aoife. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Tyrrell’s All-Ireland final showing was a masterclass. She scored 0-8 (4f) in the first half and put Dublin’s right hand on the Brendan Martin Cup.

Advertisement

Great decider displays don’t always amount to great championships, but multi-sport star Tyrrell has been persistently brilliant for Mick Bohan’s side. She clocked 1-2 against Cork in the semi-final; three points a-piece against Donegal and Cavan and fired 0-5 (4f) past Kerry in their group stage game.

The 2021 All-Star also excelled in Leinster, combining for 2-3 against Meath (twice) and Laois. That said, it’s about much more than her scoring exploits, the former soccer and rugby star a vital cog in the Dublin machine through her second coming.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

One of the greatest players yet to win an All-Ireland, Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Kerry’s second bite at the cherry ended in heartbreak. She was the main Kerry talking point heading into the decider, but Leah Caffrey shackled her for the most part.

Leah Scholes / INPHO Ní Mhuircheartaigh gets away from Leah Caffrey. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The Corca Dhuibhne star still finished up with 1-7 (6f). The late goal was all but a consolation and she’ll be aggrieved her one point from play wasn’t another major early on. She finishes the All-Ireland championship with 3-31, 1-10 of that coming against Mayo in an exquisite semi-final showing. She also hit Dublin for 1-6 at Parnell Park.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was nominated for Player of the Year last year, and is certainly in with a shout of featuring on the 2023 shortlist.

Carla Rowe

Rowe stepped up and led from the front this season, particularly after Dublin lost so many big names. The smile on the captain’s face said it all as she climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand and lifted her fifth All-Ireland title — probably her sweetest yet.

With 4-13 to her name through the All-Ireland series, the Clann Mhuire forward was frustrated on the scoring front through the first half against Kerry. But she turned on the style with 0-4 (1f) through a huge second half, and had the last say with a stunning individual effort.

Tom Maher / INPHO Rowe is greeted by fans in The Naul. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Rowe was on target in every championship game: 0-4 (1f) in the semi-final; 0-2 in the quarter; 3-6 (4f) against Cavan and 0-3 (1f) against Kerry in the group games; and 1-7 (3f) in Leinster. But again, it’s about the work she puts in away from scoring.

Others

In terms of Dublin’s other top performers, the free-scoring Kate Sullivan, Caffrey and Caoimhe O’Connor have been among them while young goalkeeper Abby Shiels also deserves a shout.

A semi-finalist won the Player of the Year award in 2022 in Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin, with a couple of non All-Ireland winners honoured throughout the years so don’t rule that out either.

To that note, Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan have starred for Cork, while Shauna Howley was among those impressing for Mayo.

Did anyone else catch your eye throughout the 2023 ladies football championship? Let us know in the comment’s section below.