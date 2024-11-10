Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilmacud Crokes and Castleisland Desmonds crowned provincial champions

LGFA provincial results

Connacht senior final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 1-17 Westport (Mayo) 1-8

Munster senior final

Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry) 3-8 Comeragh Rangers (Waterford) 1-10

Leinster senior final

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 4-14 Eadestown (Kildare) 0-3

*****

MICHELLE DAVOREN HELPED herself to an outstanding haul of 2-3 at Glenisk O’Connor Park as Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes secured their third AIB Leinster LGFA Senior Club Championship title in succession with a commanding victory over Eadestown.

There was just over 30 seconds gone on the clock when Crokes bagged their first goal of this contest – Eabha Rutledge rattling the net from close-range following excellent build-up play from Amy Conroy and Michelle Davoren.

The latter subsequently raised a green flag in the third minute after her namesake, Galway captain Ailbhe Davoren, had fisted the ball over the bar and as the play progressed in the Offaly venue, Crokes continued to exert their authority in clinical style.

After she had joined Niamh Cotter (free), Kate Murray and Aoife Kane in registering unanswered points, Michelle Davoren rolled home her second goal of the action on the stroke of 10 minutes.

The Davoren double act pushed forward either side of the first-quarter mark as Ailbhe and Michelle (two) found the range to create even further daylight between themselves and the Kildare champions. Wing-back Murray also chipped in with her second point of the game and even though Eadestown finally opened their account through Siobhan O’Sullivan’s 25th minute free, a similar effort from Cotter at the opposite end ensured Kilmacud brought a 3-10 to 0-1 cushion into the interval.

Lauren Magee of Kilmacud Crokes is tackled by Mary Ann Ryan of Eadestown. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Despite the introduction of four substitutes after the resumption, Crokes maintained their foothold on this game. In between points by Rutledge and Ailbhe Davoren, a speculative shot by midfielder Grace Kos dropped into the net for a fourth goal on 36 minutes.

Eadestown were without the services of inter-county triumvirate Grace Clifford, Aoife Clifford and Ruth Sargent for this game – the latter was a late withdrawal through injury – but they eventually added their second score of the action when substitute Misha Magee expertly split the posts from a tight right-hand angle in the 53rd minute.

Their teenage full-forward Abaigh Cahill also converted a free in the closing stages, but with Ailbhe Davoren and substitute Doireann Egan slotted over points before it, Kilmacud breezed over the line and into a forthcoming All-Ireland senior club championship semi-final.

- Daire Walsh reporting for Leinster LGFA

*****

IT WAS SEVENTH heaven for Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Connacht as the Galway kingpins’ dominance continued.

The All-Ireland three in-a-row champions finished up nine-point winners over final debutants Westport to complete a provincial seven in-a-row.

Eva Noone top-scored with 1-7 (3f), while Nicola Ward was named Player of the Match in Swinford. Ailish Morrissey, Chloe Miskell and Olivia Divilly were also prominent on the scoreboard. Laura Moran led Westport’s charge with 1-5 (2f).

🏅Nicola Ward receives the Player of the Match award from Keith Mc Tigue AIB following todays 2024 AIB Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship Final between Kilkerrin Clonberne and Westport. Well done Nicola 👏👏#connachtclub #pom pic.twitter.com/SO7piInFZs — Connacht LGFA (@ConnachtLGFA) November 10, 2024

And Castleisland Desmonds won their — and Kerry’s — first Munster senior A title since 1986 against Comeragh Rangers.

Three early goals paved the way for victory: they led 3-3 to 0-2 after 11 minutes. Amy Curtin bagged a brace, while Andrea Murphy raised the other green flag. Ava Connolly scored Comeragh’s goal to reduce the deficit to six by half time, but Castleisland managed to keep their Waterford opponents at arm’s length from there.

Former Ireland rugby star Ciara Griffin (O’Sullivan) lifted the silverware as captain.

The Ulster champions will be crowned next week as holders Clann Éireann (Armagh) face first-time finalists Lurgan (Cavan).

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy