All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway next as quarter-final line-up confirmed

A MOUTH-WATERING QUARTER-FINAL line-up was confirmed in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies senior football championship over the weekend.

All-Ireland champions Meath face Galway in the last eight, while Dublin and Donegal renew rivalries at this stage once again.

Kerry and Armagh will go head-to-head in a repeat of the Division 2 league final, which the Kingdom edged in Croke Park, while Cork and Mayo also do battle.

The pairings were confirmed after an exciting final round of group games on Saturday, though full fixture details are yet to be confirmed.

Dublin, Cork and Kerry are the only teams who finished the round-robin stages with a 100% record, but that will all be forgotten as we hit the knockout stages.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for 9 July, with the semi-finals to follow on the 16th and the final slated in for the 31st.

The winners of Dublin-Donegal and Meath-Galway face off in in an intriguing last-four battle, with either Kerry or Armagh and Cork or Mayo forming the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, two of Cavan, Westmeath, Monaghan and Waterford will be playing intermediate football in 2023.

The relegation play-off line-up is Cavan v Westmeath and Monaghan v Waterford, with the losers of both ties dropping to the second tier next season.

In recent years, just one team was relegated.

Neutral venues will host the clashes on 9 July, with result on the day in place. Extra-time and a 25m shootout will follow if necessary.

Tipperary are the only senior team finished up for the year, having secured the safety spot in the only four-team group with a last-gasp win over Cavan on Saturday.

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Quarter-finals – 9 July

Dublin v Donegal

Meath v Galway

Kerry v Armagh

Cork v Mayo

Relegation play-offs – 9 July

Cavan v Westmeath

Monaghan v Waterford

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship results to date

Group A

Mayo 1-16 Tipperary 1-6

Dublin 5-14 Cavan 2-4

Cavan 2-9 Mayo 0-16

Tipperary 0-6 Dublin 1-11

Tipperary 2-6 Cavan 1-8

Dublin 2-14 Mayo 1-7

* Dublin finished top, Mayo second and Cavan bottom

Group B

Monaghan 0-1 Meath 1-13

Armagh 0-9 Meath 0-9

Armagh 2-12 Monaghan 0-4

* Meath finished top, Armagh second and Monaghan bottom

Group C

Galway 3-8 Kerry 3-10

Galway 1-18 Westmeath 0-4

Kerry 2-17 Westmeath 0-9

* Kerry finished top, Galway second and Westmeath bottom

Group D

Donegal 0-10 Waterford 1-5

Cork 2-12 Donegal 1-10

Cork 2-10 Waterford 1-5.

* Cork finished top, Donegal second and Waterford bottom.

Meanwhile, last year’s beaten finalists Wexford will face Roscommon in the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship while Clare take on Laois.

The quarter-finals took place on Sunday with big wins for Wexford, Roscommon, Clare and Laois. The semi-finals will be played on 10 July, as well as the junior championship semi-finals.

The last four pairings at junior level have also been set in stone. 2021 runners-up Antrim will play Carlow, with Fermanagh up against Limerick.

- Additional reporting by Daragh Small for the LGFA.