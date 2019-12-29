Quiz: How well do you know your ladies football from 2019?

Who finished up as 2019 Senior Player of the Year? Sinéad Goldrick Louise Ward

Tracey Leonard Siobhán McGrath

Which of these counties ended Ulster champions Donegal's summer? Tyrone Mayo

Cork Cavan

Who scored the all-important decider goal that powered Cork to a 12th Division 1 league crown? Orla Finn Doireann O'Sullivan

Saoirse Noonan Eimear Scally

Arch rivals Cork and Dublin went head-to-head on four occasions this year, but how many times did Mick Bohan's Dubs win? 1 3

2 4

Who was Mayo's sole All-Star this year? Sarah Rowe Niamh Kelly

Grace Kelly Rachel Kearns

A new record attendance was set in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day. What was it? 50,141 46,286

56,114 60,217

Tipperary were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions once again in September. Name their manager. Shane Ronayne Ephie Fitzgerald

Anthony Masterson Tim Rabbitt

Cork kingpins Mourneabbey made it back-to-back All-Ireland club senior titles in November. Who was their Player of the Match in the final? Ciara O'Sullivan Laura Fitzgerald

Noelle Healy Bríd O'Sullivan

How many Leinster titles did Dublin put back-to-back in June? 8 6

7 10