This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know your ladies football from 2019?

Test your memory with these 10 questions.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 931 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4935607

Who finished up as 2019 Senior Player of the Year?
Sinéad Goldrick
Louise Ward

Tracey Leonard
Siobhán McGrath
Which of these counties ended Ulster champions Donegal's summer?
Tyrone
Mayo

Cork
Cavan
Who scored the all-important decider goal that powered Cork to a 12th Division 1 league crown?
Orla Finn
Doireann O'Sullivan

Saoirse Noonan
Eimear Scally
Arch rivals Cork and Dublin went head-to-head on four occasions this year, but how many times did Mick Bohan's Dubs win?
1
3

2
4
Who was Mayo's sole All-Star this year?
Sarah Rowe
Niamh Kelly

Grace Kelly
Rachel Kearns
A new record attendance was set in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day. What was it?
50,141
46,286

56,114
60,217
Tipperary were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions once again in September. Name their manager.
Shane Ronayne
Ephie Fitzgerald

Anthony Masterson
Tim Rabbitt
Cork kingpins Mourneabbey made it back-to-back All-Ireland club senior titles in November. Who was their Player of the Match in the final?
Ciara O'Sullivan
Laura Fitzgerald

Noelle Healy
Bríd O'Sullivan
How many Leinster titles did Dublin put back-to-back in June?
8
6

7
10
And finally, which college won the O'Connor Cup in March?
DCU
UCC

UCD
UL
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like ladies football?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie