2022 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures confirmed

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship have been confirmed.

With three provincial finals – Leinster, Ulster and Munster – still to be contested over the coming weeks, the groups are yet to be finalised.

The format was rubber-stamped and the draw completed last month, with 13 teams split across four groups — three groups of three and one of four — and the provincial winners and runners-up seeded and kept separate.

Here’s how they are shaping up:

Group 1

Leinster winner [Dublin/Meath], Connacht runner-up [Mayo], Munster loser SF 1 [Tipperary], Ulster loser SF 2 [Cavan]

Group 2

Ulster winner [Armagh/Donegal], Leinster runner-up [Dublin/Meath], Ulster loser SF 1 [Monaghan]

Group 3

Connacht winner [Galway], Munster runner-up [Cork/Kerry], Leinster third team [Westmeath]

Group 4

Munster winner [Cork/Kerry], Ulster runner-up [Armagh/Donegal], Munster loser SF 2 [Waterford]

**********

The All-Ireland series will get underway on Saturday 11 June, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Meath will open their title defence against either Cavan or Monaghan, depending on the outcome of their Leinster final meeting with Dublin on 28 May.

The second and third rounds will take place on Sunday 19 June and Saturday 25 June respectively, and televised round games are due to take place at neutral venues [those highlighted by an asterisks below].

While the top two teams in each group head for quarter-finals, the bottom teams are condemned to the relegation play-offs. These will be two straight shoot-outs, with the losers of both clashes dropping to the TG4 intermediate championship for 2023. (Just one team has been relegated in recent seasons.)

They’re pencilled in for 9 July at a neutral venue. While no dates are provided for the final stages in the LGFA’s latest release, the quarter-finals are scheduled for that same day in the master fixture plan.

The semi-finals are down for the 16 July as per that document, with the final slated in for 31 July.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 11 June

Group A

Mayo (H) v Tipperary

Dublin/Meath (H) v Cavan

Group B

Monaghan (H) v Dublin/Meath

Group C

Cork/Kerry v Galway*

Group D

Waterford v Armagh/Donegal*

Round 2 – Sunday 19 June

Group A

Tipperary (H) v Dublin /Meath

Cavan v Mayo*

Group B

Armagh/Donegal v Dublin/Meath*

Group C

Galway (H) v Westmeath

Group D

Cork/Kerry (H) v Armagh/Donegal

Round 3 – Saturday 25 June

Group A

Mayo v Dublin/Meath*

Cavan (H) v Tipperary

Group B

Armagh/Donegal (H) v Monaghan

Group C

Cork/Kerry (H) v Westmeath

Group D

Cork/Kerry v Waterford*

Quarter-final 1: 1st Group A v 2nd Group D

1st Group A v 2nd Group D Quarter-final 2: 1st Group B v 2nd Group C

1st Group B v 2nd Group C Quarter-final 3: 1st Group C v 2nd Group B

1st Group C v 2nd Group B Quarter-final 4: 1st Group D v 2nd Group A

Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 Semi-final 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Relegation Playoff 1: 4th place Group A v 3rd place Group C

4th place Group A v 3rd place Group C Relegation Playoff 2: 3rd place Group B v 3rd place Group D

