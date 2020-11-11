Closer look: The state of play of the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship

WITH FOUR-IN-A-ROW CHASING Dublin the only team to have booked their spot in the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals, there’s plenty on the line this weekend.

Armagh and Mayo, and Monaghan and Galway will do battle for coveted semi-final spots this weekend. Source: Inpho/SPORTSFILE.

By Sunday evening, we should have our full line-up of semi-finalists with the other three spots secured.

The two last-four battles will be played on the weekend of 28/29 November, and a three-week break will follow before the Croke Park decider on Sunday, 20 December.

But there’s plenty of football to be played this weekend first, with just the group winners proceeding to the semi-finals.

After wins over Donegal and Waterford in Group 3, Mick Bohan’s Dublin have sealed their fate as they eye another Brendan Martin success. Meanwhile, after two defeats a-piece, Tipperary and Tyrone are out of the running.

But the race is very much on to see who will top those respective groups. Here’s a closer look at the state of play, and the permutations involved:

Group 1

Cork

Cavan

Kerry

Results so far: Cavan 0-13 Kerry 5-14; Cork 1-14 Kerry 0-14.

This weekend’s fixture: Cavan v Cork – Sunday, 1pm, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, live on LGFA Facebook.

Cork are in the driving seat of this group and should they beat Cavan on Sunday, they’ll nail down a semi-final spot. It’s widely expected Ephie Fitzgerald’s side will get the job done on their hunt for a first All-Ireland title since 2016. But if Cavan pull off a major shock, it will leave the group wide open. If all three teams finish on one win each, it comes down to score difference.

Cork are favourites to prevail from Group 1. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Group 2

Galway

Monaghan

Tipperary

Results so far: Galway 1-15 Tipperary 1-14; Monaghan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10

This weekend’s fixture: Galway v Monaghan – Sunday, 1pm, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, live on LGFA Facebook

The meeting of Galway and Monaghan in Carrick-on-Shannon is a straight shootout for a semi-final spot, with Tipperary’s year ended by back-to-back one-point defeats. A winner takes all affair with a result needed on the day, the Tribe will be hoping to make amends for their All-Ireland final defeat last September, while this much-improved Monaghan outfit will fancy a shot at the big time once again.

Group 3

Dublin

Donegal

Waterford

Results so far: Donegal 2-10 Dublin 2-13; Dublin 0-17 Waterford 1-10

This weekend’s fixture: Donegal v Waterford – Saturday, 1pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, live on LGFA Facebook

This is the only group fully decided with Dublin already preparing for their last four battle. Donegal will feel hard-done-by after their narrow opening defeat at the hands of the Sky Blues and will be looking to finish their 2020 on a high, despite this being a dead rubber. Waterford, likewise, after they gave a good account of themselves last weekend.



Lyndsey Davey and Éabha Rutledge with the Brendan Martin Cup last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Group 4

Armagh

Mayo

Tyrone

Results so far: Armagh 6-16 Tyrone 3-13; Mayo 4-17 Tyrone 0-4

This weekend’s fixture: Armagh v Mayo – Saturday, 3.15pm, Parnell Park, live on TG4

Just like Group 2, the showdown of Armagh and Mayo is a straight shootout, with a result needed on the day. And a mouthwatering one it is, at that, with both forward lines led by Aimee Mackin and Sarah Rowe respectively firing on all cylinders. The prize on offer at Parnell Park is a semi-final date with Dublin, and Peter Leahy’s Green and Red will back themselves to make a swift return to the last four after last year. The Orchard county, meanwhile, will be quietly confident having established themselves as a force to be reckoned with of late.

**********

Here’s how the next few weeks will pan out, with full details to be confirmed.

Semi-final 1: Group 1 winner v Group 2 winner – 28/29 November

Semi-final 2: Group 3 winner v Group 4 winner – 28/29 November

Final: Croke Park, Sunday 20 December.

