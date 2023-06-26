Playing under protest, Meath's response and Aherne returns for Dublin

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

1. Playing under protest

Days after a landmark press conference and a statement explaining that inter-county ladies football and camogie panels were playing the remainder of the 2023 season “under protest,” the first real evidence of this arrived over the weekend.

At every game, players from both teams linked arms and stood together for the national anthem before sitting on the pitch, slightly delaying throw-in.

2 codes, 20 games, 40 teams

1200 players, 1 message



We want @LadiesFootball @OfficialCamogie & @officialgaa to provide minimum, basic standards of care and welfare for female players for 2024 & beyond.



Is that too much to ask?#UnitedForEquality pic.twitter.com/Nuu6sr6RHA — GPA (@gaelicplayers) June 25, 2023

“The LGFA and camogie players will be playing the remainder of the championship under protest until we’re heard by the three NGBs,” Meath star Vikki Wall opened her TG4 post-match interview yesterday. “It’s not good enough.”

Wall explained that players are ready to escalate their protests if no progress on a female player charter — and ultimately, equality — is made; communication with, and between, the LGFA, Camogie Association and GAA the big ask.

2. Meath’s response under Jenny Rispin

The back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions got their title defence off to winning start under the watchful eye of interim manager Jenny Rispin.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meath finished up 1-13 to 1-8 winners over Fraher field, with Emma Duggan (1-4) and Orlagh Lally (0-4) among the big guns stepping up as they responded to a disappointing 2023 and a turbulent few weeks. Davy Nelson departed on the June Bank Holiday weekend after just two wins from 10 games.

Advertisement

“Just delighted to be honest,” former Royal star Rispin said afterwards. “Delighted for the girls. There’s been a spotlight on them for the last few weeks and for themselves to come out and respond, they deserve any accolades they get after today.”

Meath welcome high-flying Donegal to Páirc Tailteann on Saturday, while Waterford look to retain their senior status as they head for the relegation play-offs.

3. Sinéad Aherne back for Dublin

The main talking point after Dublin’s 5-15 to 1-8 hammering of Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park was the seasonal return of Sinéad Aherne.

20 years after her senior debut, the four in-a-row All-Ireland winning captain made her first appearance of 2023 as a second-half substitute.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

There had been question marks over Aherne’s future, the 37-year-old understood to have been training with Mick Bohan’s side after a late return to the panel — but ambiguity over her role remained. Her minutes were limited last year.

The star forward did not score, but was heavily involved as the Dubs bounced back from their opening day loss to Kerry to put Cavan to the sword. Afterwards, Aherne spoke about the need to be ruthless, and the Sky Blues were just that.

4. Late, great penalty drama

There were 15 seconds on the clock when Aimee Mackin stole it at the death for Armagh.

The Orchard Thieves broke Mayo hearts with a 2-10 to 1-11 victory on home soil, securing their quarter-final spot in the process.

Having had a first-half penalty saved by Laura Brennan, Mackin showed nerves of steel to score from the spot with effectively the last kick of the game. Scorer of 1-5 by the finish, the AFLW-bound ace also won the penalty herself after a jersey pull.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Manger Shane McCormack spoke about “accountability” and “character” afterwards, with Mackin and Player of the Match Lauren McConville among those showing it in spades.

5. Galway get the job done

The Tribe joined Armagh as the confirmed All-Ireland quarter-finalists after both winning their two games. They’ll have a home last-eight battle after adding a 4-10 to 3-4 win away to Tipperary to their victory over Cork.

While Tipp relied heavily on Aishling Moloney before the posts, Galway showed a spread of nine different scorers. Tracey Leonard, Lynsey Noone, Louise Ward and Kate Slevin all raised green flags.

“It was about getting down here and getting the job done,” joint manager Maghnus Breathnach said afterwards. “The big thing for us was could we back it up.”

With the race for the Brendan Martin Cup well and truly heating up, here’s a look to next weekend’s final group fixtures:

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures

Saturday July 1

Group 1

Mayo v Laois; Hastings Insurance MacHale Park Castlebar, 1.30pm – Live on TG4

Group 2

Meath v Donegal; Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 7.30pm – Live on TG4

Group 3

Kerry v Cavan; Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm

Group 4