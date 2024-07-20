New champions await - 5 talking points ahead of All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals

Cork v Galway; Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5pm – Live on TG4

Armagh v Kerry; Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 7.15pm – Live on TG4

1. Anybody’s Championship

The All-Ireland senior ladies football championship is wide open. Holders Dublin crashed out in the quarter-finals at the hands of Galway, they were largely considered favourites to lift the Brendan Martin Cup once more.

Instead, new champions will be crowned. Of the last four standing, Cork are the most recent winners from 2016. You’d have to go back to 2004 for Galway’s last success, and to 1993 for Kerry’s. Armagh are yet to triumph at this level. The Orchard did contest one final, in 2006, and of the semi-finalists, they are waiting the longest for a return to the decider.

Cork (2020), Galway (2019) and Kerry (2022 and 2023) have all featured on the biggest stage in recent years.

The football double, meanwhile, is on for Armagh and Galway.

2. From league relegation to All-Ireland final

Cork and Galway were both relegated to Division 2 of the National League earlier this year. The Rebels dropped for the first time since 2003, ending a 21-year stay in the top-flight, while the Tribe return to Division 2 football after 10 years.

But both have recovered from relegation to find themselves within 60 minutes of an All-Ireland final.

Galway will have their tails up after knocking Dublin out in a thrilling extra-time battle at Parnell Park. Cork’s quarter-final win over Waterford was much more straightforward.

This will be the third meeting of the sides this season. Cork have won both previous encounters (1-6 to 0-5 in the league opener, 1-12 to 1-10 in the championship group stages) but Galway will be hell-bent on turning the tables in Tullamore.

“I think we owe Cork one back,” Nicola Ward said after the quarter-final. “I’m sure it will be another ding-dong battle, as it always is.”

3. Third time lucky for Kerry?

Kerry have had their hearts broken in back-to-back All-Ireland final defeats. They lost to Meath two years ago and Dublin last August, and struggled to perform on both occasions.

Several players have spoken about the 2023 loss cutting deeper. The first one was put down to inexperience and they vowed that after harsh lessons, they would deliver the next time. It wasn’t to be.

The Kerry panel before last year's All-Ireland final. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like the dressing room after that Dublin game, and hopefully, touch wood, I never will,” Kayleigh Cronin told The 42.

Winning manager Mick Bohan told them not to give up. They haven’t. They have stuck together with joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long and the core playing group going again.

They’ve added more depth and seem to be moving through the gears nicely, but a huge test awaits in a repeat of April’s Division 1 National League final.

4. Can Armagh continue to cope without Aimee Mackin?

Armagh will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of their male counterparts by overcoming Kerry in the semi-finals.

Gregory McGonigle’s side enjoyed an electric start to 2024. They powered to their first-ever Division 1 title with a 2-12 to 2-9 win over the Kingdom in Croke Park. They followed that up with Ulster championship glory, but were also hit with a hammer blow that day when Aimee Mackin suffered a cruciate ligament knee injury.

One of the game’s biggest stars, Mackin is Armagh’s marquee forward and leading scorer.

Her younger sister, Blaithin, headed up the scoring against Mayo last time out with Kelly Mallon also out. She hit 1-3 (2f), while Aoife McCoy and Eve Laverty are among others stepping up.

They have coped relatively well without Aimee Mackin so far, but outscoring Kerry is quite the challenge.

4. Players to watch

Hannah Looney was colossal off the bench for Cork against Waterford, the dual star’s 1-1 crucial. Katie Quirke and Laura O’Mahony have also been key for the Rebels. Nicola Ward gave a defensive performance for the ages against Dublin, while her twin sister, Louise, is another talismanic figure for Galway. Olivia Divilly is a joy to watch in full flight.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh has been leading Kerry for years, with Danielle O’Leary and Hannah O’Donoghue have enjoyed some big championship showings. Keep an eye for Síofra O’Shea, who is back from injury.

For Armagh, Blaithin Mackin inspired them the last day, Lauren McConville is another key player at centre-half back and the legendary Caroline O’Hanlon always deserves a mention.