13 for Dublin, 9 for Galway and Mayo - 2019 Ladies football All-Star nominees unveiled

Olivia Divilly, Sinead Goldrick and Sarah Rowe were all nominated.

THE GOOD NEWS continues for Dublin Ladies football as 13 Sky Blues players have been nominated for the 2019 TG4 All-Stars.

Mick Bohan’s side completed the three-in-a-row eight days ago and dominate the 45-player list, while stars from Galway (9), Mayo (9), Cork (7), Tipperary (2), Tyrone (2), Armagh (1), Donegal (1) and Meath (1) have also been nominated.

Seven players from the 2018 All-Star team are up for awards once again and six of those are Dublin players - Ciara Trant, Sinéad Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath, Lauren Magee, All-Ireland final player-of-the-match Lyndsey Davey and captain Sinéad Aherne, who is also the reigning Player of the Year.

Galway’s Sinéad Burke is the other player seeking to retain her place on the team.

Dublin’s other nominees are Éabha Rutledge, Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Olwen Carey, Carla Rowe and Niamh McEvoy.

Joining Burke from beaten finalists Galway on the list are goalkeeper Lisa Murphy, the Ward sisters, Nicola and Louise, Olivia Divilly, Megan Glynn, Mairéad Seoighe, captain Tracey Leonard, and her cousin, Róisín Leonard.

Here’s the list of nominees in full:

Goalkeeper: Ciara Trant (Dublin)*, Lisa Murphy (Galway), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Right corner-back: Sinéad Burke (Galway)*, Eimear Meaney (Cork), Éabha Rutledge (Dublin)

Full back: Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

Left corner back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Éilis Ronayne (Mayo)

Right half back: Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Kane (Dublin), Shauna Kelly (Cork)

Centre back: Ashling Hutchings (Cork), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)*, Ciara McManamon (Mayo)

Left half back: Olwen Carey (Dublin), Ciara Whyte (Mayo), Niamh McGirr (Tyrone)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin)*, Louise Ward (Galway), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary), Siobhan McGrath (Dublin)*, Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

Right half forward: Carla Rowe (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo)

Centre forward: Megan Glynn (Galway), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Left half forward: Niamh Kelly (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Mairéad Seoighe (Galway)

Right corner forward: Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin)*, Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Full forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left corner forward: Grace Kelly (Mayo), Orla Finn (Cork), Róisín Leonard (Galway)

*(denotes 2018 TG4 All-Star)

