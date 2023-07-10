Lahinch announced as venue for Walker Cup in 2026

LAHINCH HAS BEEN announced as the venue for the 2026 Walker Cup, the third Irish club set to stage the event.

The 51st match between Great Britain and Ireland against the USA will take place on 5-6 September 2026.

The famous links course in Clare will host the match for the first time in the club’s history. Previously Portmarnock in 1991 and Royal County Down hosted the biennial competition.

Lahinch most recently hosted the Irish Open in 2019 when Jon Rahm won the event for the second time.

We are honoured to be confirmed as the host club for the 2026 Walker Cup.



Lahinch Golf Club will host the 51st Walker Cup in 2026 🏆



The match is being played in 2026 so it is not held in the same year as the World Amateur Team Championships and will continue to be played biannually thereafter.

This year’s Walker Cup match will be played on the Old Course, St Andrews on the weekend of 2-3 September.

“The Walker Cup has long been an iconic fixture at the pinnacle of men’s amateur golf and for Lahinch to be invited to host the matches, following on from St Andrews and Cypress Point in 2025 is a major honour for our Club and links,” said John Gleeson, the chairperson of the Lahinch club.

“Lahinch is widely regarded as being one of the finest links courses in Ireland and so there will be great excitement at the prospect of the Walker Cup being played there for the very first time,” said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at the R&A.

“Whenever we have staged a championship or international match on the island of Ireland, we have always been fortunate to have Irish fans turn out in great numbers to support the competing golfers and generate a fantastic atmosphere.

“We look forward to enjoying another special occasion in 2026 when many of the world’s best men’s amateur golfers will represent Great Britain and Ireland and the United States of America to compete for this historic trophy.”