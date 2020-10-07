BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

LeBron and Lakers on the brink of NBA title after six-point win over Miami

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 50 points as the Lakers took a 3-1 series lead.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 7:52 AM
50 minutes ago 972 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5226002
LeBron James and the LA Lakers are a win away from winning the championship.
Image: Mark J. Terrill
LeBron James and the LA Lakers are a win away from winning the championship.
LeBron James and the LA Lakers are a win away from winning the championship.
Image: Mark J. Terrill

JIMMY BUTLER WAS unable to replicate his Game 3 heroics as the Miami Heat went down 102-96 to the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the NBA Finals.

The win puts the Lakers on the cusp of their first title in 10 years, while the Heat continue to sweat on the condition of injured point guard Goran Dragic as they bid to keep their championship hopes alive.

Miami did receive a boost prior to tip-off when injured forward Bam Adebayo was cleared to play.

His presence had a notable effect early as the Heat were able to keep pace with LA throughout a frantic first half.

Emerging from the break down just two, the game threatened to get away from Miami late in the third when a three from Anthony Davis put the Lakers up by seven.

But Miami’s shots started to fall, and it looked like another miraculous upset could be on the cards when a Butler basket tied the game with six minutes to go.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Unfortunately, he later missed a corner three which would have given the Heat the lead. Kentavius Caldwell-Pope then drained one at the other end to put the Lakers up 93-88.

The quick turnaround ultimately proved to be enough of a buffer for LA to get over the line and clinch the 3-1 series lead.

Davis and LeBron James combined for 50 points for LA, while Butler posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to finish just shy of another triple-double.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie