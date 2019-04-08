This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron defends Walton record amid job speculation

The Lakers star said a host of injuries to key players this season have resulted in a difficult campaign.

By AFP Monday 8 Apr 2019, 9:30 PM
17 minutes ago 346 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4582525
LA Lakers' LeBron James.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
LA Lakers' LeBron James.
LA Lakers' LeBron James.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES HAS defended Luke Walton’s record amid ongoing speculation concerning the Los Angeles Lakers coach’s future with the franchise.

Walton is widely expected to be shown the door by the Lakers at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign which saw them fail to make the playoffs for a sixth straight year.

However James said injuries and suspensions throughout the campaign left Walton short of resources for key parts of the season.

James cited the suspensions handed down to Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram in the first game of the season as well as a litany of injuries as reasons for the team’s problems.

“No one expects a suspension to happen on opening night,” James told Spectrum Sportsnet television in an interview.

No one expects injuries to happen the way they did with our franchise this year. Where your starting point guard is out for numerous games. Your starting small forward is out.

“I’m not talking two or three games here, everyone is back in the lineup. We’re talking like 15, 20, 25 games.”

Lakers beat Clippers, 122-117. Lakers coach, Luke Walton. Source: Javier Rojas/Pi

The Lakers injury toll also included James, who missed 17 games between the end of December and February after suffering a groin strain.

The NBA superstar’s absence – the longest injury layoff of his career – triggered a slump which saw the team fall out of playoff contention in the Western Conference.

James said that when all of the Lakers’ key personnel was fit, the team had been a match for most other sides in the league.

“We had a defensive rating of fourth in the NBA, and we were like seventh in offense when we played together over 23 games,” James said.

As good as that is, it’s not enough for Luke to even know what he has on a consistent basis, when you don’t have a consistent roster every night during the season.

“Like you said, control what you can control and you’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt. I think he played the hand as well as he could.”

The Lakers wrap up their campaign on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie