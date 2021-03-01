BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 1 March 2021
Golden State Warriors end winning streak with heavy defeat to Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James led the scoring for the victors with 19 points.

By Press Association Monday 1 Mar 2021
THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors blew their season-high three-game winning streak in disastrous style in a heavy 117-91 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers dominated from the start and led 73-44 at half-time courtesy of a buzzer-beating three-pointer from LeBron James, who finished with 19 points.

The Memphies Grizzlies humbled the Houston Rockets 133-84 in Texas and recorded their largest margin of victory in franchise history.

The Grizzlies’ bench proved the difference as they scored a franchise-record 85 points, with the Rockets slumping to their 11th consecutive loss.

The Miami Heat did not need Jimmy Butler to secure their sixth straight win as they triumphed 109-99 over the Atlanta Hawks despite John Collins’ 34-point double-double and Clint Capela’s 20 points and 14 rebounds for the visitors.

The New York Knicks, who have the best defence in the Eastern Conference, managed to restrict the Detroit Pistons to just 37 points in the first half en route to a 109-90 win courtesy of All-Star Julius Randle’s 25-point haul.

The Boston Celtics emerged victors in a messy affair against the Washington Wizards, with Jayson Tatum exploding with 31 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley Beal’s 46 points were not enough to secure the win for the Wizards, who blew a five-point lead towards the end of the game to lose 111-110.

The Charlotte Hornets also squeaked home by a point to win 127-126 against the Sacramento Kings and Devin Booker scored 43 points in just three quarters as his Phoenix Suns eased to a 118-99 victory over the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

