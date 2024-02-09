Ravens quarterback Jackson wins NFL's MVP for second time

BALTIMORE RAVENS QUARTERBACK Lamar Jackson has been named the NFL’s most valuable player for the second time.

Jackson, 27, who missed out on a place in Sunday’s Super Bowl when the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, was the pick of 49 of the 50-strong panel.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the only other player to receive a first-place vote from the panel of media, ex-players and coaches.

The Duke of Sussex announced Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward as the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, given to a player who has made an impact on his community.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a clear winner of the offensive player of the year award, having finished third in the MVP vote behind Jackson and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Myles Garrett was voted defensive player of the year, one of four awards for the Cleveland Browns – Joe Flacco winning comeback player of the year with Kevin Stefanski named coach of the year and defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz assistant coach of the year.

Houston Texans players collected both rookie of the year titles, quarterback CJ Stroud clearly winning the offensive crown with Will Anderson Jr picking up the defensive award.

