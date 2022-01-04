Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Lamela's rabona and Schick's long-range stunner among Puskas Award nominees

Mehdi Taremi’s overhead kick against Chelsea is also in the running.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 6:47 PM
58 minutes ago 819 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5645995

file-photo-dated-14-03-2021-of-tottenham-hotspurs-erik-lamela-whose-rabona-finish-for-tottenham-in-last-seasons-north-london-derby-against-arsenal-is-on-the-three-goal-shortlist-for-fifas-puskas-a Erik Lamela scores for Tottenham against Arsenal. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

ERIK LAMELA’S FINISH for Tottenham in last season’s North London derby against Arsenal is on the three-goal shortlist for Fifa’s Puskas Award.

The Argentinian’s effort at the Emirates in March put Spurs ahead, but the Gunners came back to win the Premier League encounter 2-1 with Lamela getting sent off in the 76th minute.

The 2021 Puskas Award recognises the best goal scored anywhere in the world during the year, with Patrik Schick’s long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020 also in contention.

The Czechs were already 1-0 up at Hampden Park when Schick received the ball just inside Scotland’s half, quickly spotted goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and beat him with a left-foot shot.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Mehdi Taremi’s acrobatic overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League was the third goal shortlisted.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie