Lamela's rabona and Schick's long-range stunner among Puskas Award nominees

ERIK LAMELA’S FINISH for Tottenham in last season’s North London derby against Arsenal is on the three-goal shortlist for Fifa’s Puskas Award.
The Argentinian’s effort at the Emirates in March put Spurs ahead, but the Gunners came back to win the Premier League encounter 2-1 with Lamela getting sent off in the 76th minute.
The 2021 Puskas Award recognises the best goal scored anywhere in the world during the year, with Patrik Schick’s long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020 also in contention.
The Czechs were already 1-0 up at Hampden Park when Schick received the ball just inside Scotland’s half, quickly spotted goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and beat him with a left-foot shot.
Mehdi Taremi’s acrobatic overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League was the third goal shortlisted.
