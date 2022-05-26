'I've never met anyone who has his morals and standards' - More praise for Coleman from Lampard

FRANK LAMPARD SAYS a conversation with Seamus Coleman on his first day as Everton manager convinced him of the defender’s qualities, describing the Toffees captain as “an incredible player.”

Everton found themselves in a relegation battle this season but narrowly avoided dropping down to the Championship, securing Premier League survival in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in their penultimate game of the season.

Following that game, footage emerged of Lampard singling Coleman out for praise in the Everton dressing room.

And Everton manager Lampard – who replaced the sacked Rafa Benitez in January – has outlined his admiration for Coleman again in an interview with evertontv.

“On day one [of Lampard's tenure], Seamus came to me, sat in my office and was honest about the club,” Lampard said.

“Things that will remain private. But he was honest about the situation and the size of the situation.

I could see straight away the burden Seamus was carrying, in a good way, because he cares so much, and he just wanted to change it.

“From then on, after those words, his actions have been something else: speaking, training, standards every day, performances in games.

“I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football.

“I heard a lot of good things about Seamus before I came to the club.

“He has gone there and beyond.

“I was being honest [when declaring Coleman one of the best people I’ve met], I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player.

“You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those.”

Coleman featured 30 times for Everton in the Premier League this season, and has made 384 appearances for the club since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

