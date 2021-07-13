Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

F1 driver Lando Norris shaken but unharmed after having watch stolen at Wembley

It is the latest off-field incident to overshadow the Wembley final, with the security operation around the match being widely criticised.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 10:50 AM
23 minutes ago 884 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5493736
File photo of Lando Norris.
Image: HOCH ZWEI/Pool/Christian Bruna / POOL
File photo of Lando Norris.
File photo of Lando Norris.
Image: HOCH ZWEI/Pool/Christian Bruna / POOL

MCLAREN F1 DRIVER Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .

The Bristol-born racer, 21, was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday night.

A statement from the Formula One team said Norris was being supported ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It read: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

It is the latest off-field incident to overshadow the Wembley final, with the security operation around the match being widely criticised.

The Football Association is to conduct a full review into how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to the stadium.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There were reports of some ticketless people being inside Wembley for the whole match and of genuine ticket-holders being afraid to confront people occupying their seats, while videos were posted on social media of people being attacked within the stadium concourses.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been 53 arrests connected to the match for a variety of offences. The force also reported 19 officers had been injured as they confronted “volatile” crowds.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie