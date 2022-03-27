Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

Lansdowne seal semi-final spot with victory over UCC

Mark McHugh’s men had the bonus point tucked away by half-time.

By Dave Mervyn Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,627 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722666
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LANSDOWNE GUARANTEED THEIR presence in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals with a 52-21 victory over UCC this afternoon.

Mark McHugh’s men had the bonus point tucked away by half-time with lively full-back Eamonn Mills bagging a brace, but the concession of three maul tries was a concern.

UCC, who are destined for the relegation play-off, hit the front when hooker Tadgh McCarthy piled over from a well-executed lineout drive. Daniel Squires converted.

However, Dan Murphy pounced from close range for an 11th-minute leveller, with Clive Ross having been tackled short just a couple of phases earlier. Stephen Madigan’s kick made it seven points apiece.

eamonn-mills-scores-a-try Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Lansdowne’s backs were in lethal form on the Aviva Stadium’s sun-kissed back pitch. The hosts took the lead when Paul Kiernan and Michael Silvester combined to send Mills over out wide on the right.

UCC won a relieving scrum penalty amid a bout of set-piece pressure from Lansdowne’s pack, but Silvester was soon set free to score in the right corner with 28 minutes on the clock.

Following a Ross lineout steal, UCC were outflanked again as Kiernan took possession up, offloading for Mills to step off his left and accelerate away up the right touchline to complete his brace.

Out-half Madigan converted the bonus point try and also tagged on the extras to replacement James Reynolds’ late effort. Once more it was centre Kiernan who broke the line in midfield, feeding the ball wide for Reynolds to make it 31-7.

Early in the second half, one too many infringements landed Lansdowne lock Ruairi Clarke in the sin bin, and UCC’s Jack Kelleher joined him soon after as the hosts lifted the tempo again.

A short lineout move almost put Lansdowne replacement Jamie Kavanagh over for a try, before loosehead Frank Kavanagh barged over from a few metres out to put 31 points between the sides.

UCC replied with a second maul score, replacement Billy Kingston crossing after Cian Whooley’s chip kick had been gobbled up by Billy Kiernan, a cousin of Lansdowne’s influential centre.

lansdowne-are-applauded-after-the-game Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The scores kept coming, Lansdowne finishing with eight tries in all. Jack Matthews was denied by a forward pass before Corey Reid ran in an intercept try just as UCC looked to break out of their own 22.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Reid slipped a lovely offload away for replacement Andy Marks to go in behind the posts, allowing Madigan to take his kicking haul to 12 points.

The Cork students, who had seven Under-20 players in their starting XV, had the final say when hooker Kingston scrambled over from a last-minute maul. George Coomber added his second conversion.

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Dan Murphy, Eamonn Mills 2, Michael Silvester, James Reynolds, Frank Kavanagh, Corey Reid, Andy Marks; Cons: Stephen Madigan 6
UCC: Tries: Tadgh McCarthy, Billy Kingston 2; Cons: Daniel Squires, George Coomber 2

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Michael Silvester, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, Jack Matthews; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Matthew Healy, Shane Hourihane, Andy Marks, James Reynolds.

UCC: Louis Bruce; Rob Hedderman (capt), Daniel Squires, Cian Whooley, George Coomber; Billy Kiernan, Louis Kahn; Rory Duggan, Tadgh McCarthy, Alan McDonald, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Aidan Brien, Peter Hyland, Sam Tarleton, Joe O’Leary.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Mervyn
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie