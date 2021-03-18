BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 18 March 2021
Six more GAA icons announced to feature in Laohcra Gael series

The series will continue on 25 March and will run until 29 April.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 7:15 PM
11 minutes ago 352 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5385539
Sean Cavanagh, Eoin Larkin and Briege Corkery are all set to feature.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho.
Sean Cavanagh, Eoin Larkin and Briege Corkery are all set to feature.
Sean Cavanagh, Eoin Larkin and Briege Corkery are all set to feature.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho.

SIX MORE GAA icons have been announced to feature in the 2021 Laochra Gael series which will return to TG4 later this month.

The legendary GAA show, which is in its 19th season, was a huge hit with viewers earlier this year and fans are in for another collection of interesting stories.

Kilkenny legend Eoin Larkin is first up to step into the Laochra Gael spotlight on 25 March, followed by Pete McGrath and 18-time All-Ireland winner Briege Corkery.

Meath’s Bernard Flynn will feature in episode number four with Seán Cavanagh and Liam Griffin coming into the hotseat for the last two installments of the series.

Each episode will air every Thursday night on TG4 when the series resumes.

“TG4 are very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell,” TG4′s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said. 

“This is the 19th series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world.

“I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year.”

Laochra Gael Series:

  • Programme 1: Eoin Larkin, 9.30pm, Thursday 25 March
  • Programme 2: Pete McGrath, 9.30pm, Thursday 1 April
  • Programme 3: Briege Corkery, 9.30pm, Thursday 8 April
  • Programme 4: Bernard Flynn, 9.30pm, Thursday 15 April
  • Programme 5: Seán Cavanagh, 9.30pm, Thursday 22 April
  • Programme 6: Liam Griffin, 9.30pm, Thursday 29 April

Sinead Farrell
