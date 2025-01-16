THE LIST OF eight GAA greats who will feature in the new series of Laochra Gael, has been revealed today.
The series commences on Thursday 23 January, starting with Tipperary All-Ireland winner Pádraic Maher.
Kerry’s Marc Ó Sé, Wexford’s Ursula Jacob, Armagh’s Ronan Clarke, Offaly All-Ireland winning manager Michael Bond, Cork’s Bríd Stack, Cork hurling twins Ben and Jerry O’Connor, and Donegal’s Eamon McGee will also feature in the series.
This year will mark the 23rd edition of the popular series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are based in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
List of GAA greats revealed for new series of Laochra Gael
THE LIST OF eight GAA greats who will feature in the new series of Laochra Gael, has been revealed today.
The series commences on Thursday 23 January, starting with Tipperary All-Ireland winner Pádraic Maher.
Kerry’s Marc Ó Sé, Wexford’s Ursula Jacob, Armagh’s Ronan Clarke, Offaly All-Ireland winning manager Michael Bond, Cork’s Bríd Stack, Cork hurling twins Ben and Jerry O’Connor, and Donegal’s Eamon McGee will also feature in the series.
This year will mark the 23rd edition of the popular series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are based in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht.
Here’s a trailer for the new series.
2025 Laochra Gael
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Laochra Gael TG4