Eamon McGee, Bríd Stack, and Pádraic Maher. INPHO
FreeTG4

List of GAA greats revealed for new series of Laochra Gael

Tipperary’s Pádraic Maher is first up on 23 January.
12.59pm, 16 Jan 2025

THE LIST OF eight GAA greats who will feature in the new series of Laochra Gael, has been revealed today.

The series commences on Thursday 23 January, starting with Tipperary All-Ireland winner Pádraic Maher.

Kerry’s Marc Ó Sé, Wexford’s Ursula Jacob, Armagh’s Ronan Clarke, Offaly All-Ireland winning manager Michael Bond, Cork’s Bríd Stack, Cork hurling twins Ben and Jerry O’Connor, and Donegal’s Eamon McGee will also feature in the series.

This year will mark the 23rd edition of the popular series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are based in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Here’s a trailer for the new series.

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

2025 Laochra Gael

  • 1. Pádraic Maher – 9.30pm, Thursday 23 January.
  • 2. Marc Ó Sé – 9.30pm, Thursday 30 January.
  • 3. Ursula Jacob – 9.30pm, Thursday 6 February.
  • 4. Ronan Clarke – 9.30pm, Thursday 13 February.
  • 5. Michael Bond – 9.30pm, Thursday 20 February.
  • 6. Bríd Stack – 9.30pm, Thursday 27 February.
  • 7. Ben & Jerry O’Connor – 9.30pm, Thursday 6 March.
  • 8. Eamon McGee – 9.30pm, Thursday 13 March.

Author
