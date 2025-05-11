Trent Alexander-Arnold booed as Liverpool squander two-goal lead against Arsenal

LIVERPOOL FANS BOOED Trent Alexander-Arnold as Arsenal hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield.

Substitute Alexander-Arnold was heckled, six days after announcing he was leaving the Reds when his contract expires in the summer.

Following an uncomfortable guard of honour for the visitors, first-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz had Arne Slot’s side on top before Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino netted in the second half of the Premier League clash.

The home fans revelled in Arsenal’s midweek Champions League exit to Paris St Germain. “Where’s your European Cups?” felt particularly savage coming so soon after the heartbreak in France, the opening bars to Allez, Allez, Allez – “We’ve conquered all of Europe” was another dig before the final insult came: “Best team in Europe? You’re having a laugh”.

But it was Arsenal who laughed last as Martinelli and Merino – sent off late on for a second bookable offence – capped a much-improved second-half performance.

However, it was difficult to know which came as more of a surprise; Liverpool letting a 2-0 lead slip or the reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s 67th-minute introduction.

The abuse online has been relentless for the right-back but there was an expectation match-going fans would be more appreciative of a player who has a 20-year association with the club.

Head coach Slot admitted it was not his job to tell fans how they should feel about Alexander-Arnold’s departure – with Real Madrid his expected destination – and it was clear plenty were not happy.

He was booed when he replaced Conor Bradley and most of his touches were jeered.

There was a paradoxical moment when, after Arsenal’s equaliser, he lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and Anfield fell silent, not sure how to react knowing the match situation. He curled a shot wide and there were more boos.

It made for an unsatisfying and somewhat unedifying end to a game which had a party atmosphere as “champions, champions” rang out throughout the first half.

Bukayo Saka bundled wide early on with only goalkeeper Alisson Becker to beat before Liverpool scored twice in 87 seconds.

Arsenal switched off at a throw-in quickly taken by Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson crossed for the unmarked Gakpo to head in.

Then Mohamed Salah picked out the run of Dominik Szoboszlai and he wrong-footed David Raya, allowing Diaz to slide in the second.

Arsenal were back in it two minutes into the second half when Leandro Trossard too easily stepped inside Bradley to curl a cross onto the head of Martinelli.

Bradley was then booked for a challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly, although his tackle on Martinelli almost certainly saved a goal.

Alexander-Arnold’s arrival began the pantomime, heightened when Martin Odegaard’s shot was tipped onto a post by Alisson and Merino followed in.

Liverpool complained about offside but Alexander-Arnold was playing him onside.

Robertson volleyed wide in the 89th minute and put in the rebound from Virgil Van Dijk’s header with virtually the last touch of the game, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul.