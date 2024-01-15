Advertisement
Kevin Hughes, Lindsay Peat and Richie Power. INPHO
Spotlight

List of GAA legends revealed for new series of Laochra Gael

Kilkenny’s Richie Power is first up on 25 January.
11 minutes ago

THE LIST OF eight GAA legends who will feature in the new series of Laochra Gael, has been revealed today.

The series commences on Thursday 25 January, starting with Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Richie Power.

Derry’s Tony Scullion, Dublin’s Lindsay Peat, Clare’s Tony Griffin, Galway’s Alan Kerins, Pat Critchley of Laois, Tipperary’s Ciara Gaynor and Tyrone’s Kevin Hughes.

This year will mark the 22nd edition of the popular series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are based in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Here’s a trailer for the new series.

Spórt TG4 / YouTube

2024 Laochra Gael

  • 1. Richie Power – 9.30pm, Thursday 25 January.
  • 2. Tony Scullion – 9.30pm, Thursday 1 February.
  • 3. Lindsay Peat – 9.30pm, Thursday 8 February.
  • 4. Tony Griffin – 9.30pm, Thursday 15 February.
  • 5. Alan Kerins – 9.30pm, Thursday 22 February.
  • 6. Pat Critchley – 9.30pm, Thursday 29 February.
  • 7. Ciara Gaynor – 9.30pm, Thursday 7 March.
  • 8. Kevin Hughes – 9.30pm, Thursday 14 March.

Fintan O'Toole
