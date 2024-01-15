List of GAA legends revealed for new series of Laochra Gael

THE LIST OF eight GAA legends who will feature in the new series of Laochra Gael, has been revealed today.

The series commences on Thursday 25 January, starting with Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Richie Power.

Derry’s Tony Scullion, Dublin’s Lindsay Peat, Clare’s Tony Griffin, Galway’s Alan Kerins, Pat Critchley of Laois, Tipperary’s Ciara Gaynor and Tyrone’s Kevin Hughes.

This year will mark the 22nd edition of the popular series, produced by Nemeton TV, who are based in An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht.

Here’s a trailer for the new series.

2024 Laochra Gael