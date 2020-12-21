Here are the 12 GAA legends that will feature in the new Laochra Gael series

Earley, Pilkington, Corkery and Cassidy are some of the GAA legends profiled.

Earley, Pilkington, Corkery and Cassidy are some of the GAA legends profiled.

A DOZEN GAA legends will all feature on the new series of TG4′s GAA documentary ‘Laochra Gael’ in the early months of 2021.

The line-up for the 19th series has been announced with six hour-long episodes starting in January and then another six to be broadcast in March after it has taken a break.

The first run will feature Donegal’s Kevin Cassidy, the Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer, Galway camogie star Therese Maher, Roscommon’s Shane Curran, Offaly All-Ireland winner Johnny Pilkington and Kildare football great Dermot Earley.

It begins with the Cassidy episode on 7 January at 9.30pm and each episode airs in turn every Thursday night until the Earley episode on 11 February.

Tá sé ar an mbealach...



Fillfidh an tsraith shuntasach #LaochraGael go @TG4TV in 2021.



Here are the 6 stars who will kick-start the series that travels well beyond the 4 white lines👇



⭐@KCASS7

⭐Ryan O'Dwyer

⭐Thérèse Maher

⭐@shanetcurran

⭐Johnny Pilkington

⭐@dermotearley pic.twitter.com/WdhZdjTNwq — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 21, 2020

The series will then return in March with Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin, Down’s Pete McGrath, Cork camogie and ladies football legend Briege Corkery, Meath footballer Bernard Flynn, Tyrone’s Seán Cavanagh and Wexford’s All-Ireland winning boss Liam Griffin all in the spotlight. The dates of those epsiodes have yet to be released.

“TG4 are very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell,” said TG4′s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.

“This is the beginning of the nineteenth series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world.

“I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year.”