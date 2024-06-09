Laois escape New York shock to progress to Tailteann Cup quarters

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

Laois 1-13 New York 1-9

Advertisement

Antrim 3-11 London 2-10

LAOIS NEEDED A late surge to shake off a game New York challenge and book their place in tomorrow’s draw for the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.

Mark Timmons’ 58th-minute goal proved decisive as Laois outscored their visitors by 1-2 to 0-1 down the stretch in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

New York led by a point at the break, 1-6 to 0-8, thanks to Bobby O’Regan’s first-half goal.

And the prospect of a shock further increased when Shaun Fitzpatrick was sent off, leaving Laois to play out the final 20 minutes with 14 men.

The sides were level at 1-8 to 0-11 when Timmons struck for Laois’s goal before late points from Mark Barry and Killian Roche made their victory safe.

At Corrigan Park, Ruairi McCann’s goal deep into additional time sealed Antrim’s progress with a four-point win over London, 3-11 to 2-10.

There was nothing to choose between the sides after the opening 35, Stephen Dornan and Michael Carroll with the first-half goals for London either side of McCann palming home his first of the afternoon, leaving it 1-5 to 2-2 at the break.

Antrim took control with a purple patch early in the second half, Dermot McAleese’s goal capping a 1-3 to 0-1 run.

But London weren’t to be deterred, reeling off four unanswered scores to fight back to within a point, and leave the game right in the balance until McCann’s composed finish finally settled it in Antrim’s favour.