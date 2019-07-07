This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Enjoy Midlands 103's estatic commentary as Laois pull off upset win over Dublin

Eddie Brennan’s side had two points to spare in O’Moore Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,135 Views 2 Comments
Ryan Mullaney celebrates with supporters after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ryan Mullaney celebrates with supporters after the game.
Ryan Mullaney celebrates with supporters after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EDDIE BRENNAN’S LAOIS are one of six teams left standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their shock win over Dublin this evening.

The O’Moore County, who lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup last weekend, backed up that victory by stunning Mattie Kenny’s side in Portlaoise.

Midlands 103′s Jack Nolan and Shane Stapleton were on hand to provide the commentary for the massive upset. 

“The shock of the year!” Nolan declared at the full-time whistle. 

Skip to around 1:16:00 to enjoy the final few minutes of local radio commentary in this dramatic encounter.


Source: Midlands Sport/SoundCloud

