Enjoy Midlands 103's estatic commentary as Laois pull off upset win over Dublin

Ryan Mullaney celebrates with supporters after the game.

EDDIE BRENNAN’S LAOIS are one of six teams left standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their shock win over Dublin this evening.

The O’Moore County, who lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup last weekend, backed up that victory by stunning Mattie Kenny’s side in Portlaoise.

Midlands 103′s Jack Nolan and Shane Stapleton were on hand to provide the commentary for the massive upset.

“The shock of the year!” Nolan declared at the full-time whistle.

Skip to around 1:16:00 to enjoy the final few minutes of local radio commentary in this dramatic encounter.

Source: Midlands Sport/SoundCloud

