Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Laois on hunt for new manager as Sugrue makes surprise decision to step away

The Kerryman steered the O’Moore County to back-to-back promotions in the league.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 7:01 PM
9 minutes ago 199 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4746636
John Sugrue will depart the O'Moore County after two years in the hotseat.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
John Sugrue will depart the O'Moore County after two years in the hotseat.
John Sugrue will depart the O'Moore County after two years in the hotseat.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL manager John Sugrue has made the surprise decision to step down after two successful seasons at the helm.

The Kerry native steered Laois from Division 4 to Division 2 of the National Football League across his two-year stint, and also guided the O’Moore County to a Leinster final in 2018.

Laois reached round four of the qualifiers during both of Sugrue’s seasons in charge.

The county confirmed his departure with a statement released this evening.

“Laois GAA Football Manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as Senior Football Manager,” it read. “Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.

“In his two year term, he managed our Senior Football team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2, progressed to a Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018, whilst also reaching Round 4 of the Qualifier series in his two years involved.

He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction.

“Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses.”

