Laois on hunt for new manager as Sugrue makes surprise decision to step away

John Sugrue will depart the O'Moore County after two years in the hotseat.

LAOIS SENIOR FOOTBALL manager John Sugrue has made the surprise decision to step down after two successful seasons at the helm.

The Kerry native steered Laois from Division 4 to Division 2 of the National Football League across his two-year stint, and also guided the O’Moore County to a Leinster final in 2018.

Laois reached round four of the qualifiers during both of Sugrue’s seasons in charge.

The county confirmed his departure with a statement released this evening.

“Laois GAA Football Manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as Senior Football Manager,” it read. “Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.

He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction.

“Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses.”