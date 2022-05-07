Laois and Offaly to contest historic Leinster hurling final as Dublin and Kilkenny exit

Results – Leinster minor hurling semi-finals

Laois 1-15 Kilkenny 0-15

Offaly 3-18 Dublin 1-15

LAOIS AND OFFALY have set up a historic Leinster final in the Electric Ireland minor hurling championship, after both claimed significant semi-final wins this afternoon.

Laois defeated Kilkenny by 1-15 to 0-15 in Portlaoise, while Offaly were too strong for Dublin in Tullamore as they ran out 3-18 to 1-15 victors.

The results mean the Midlands neighbours will meet each other in the Leinster minor hurling final for the first time. Offaly are in the final for the second time in three seasons and will aim to land their first title since 2000, while Laois last contested the decider in 2013 and haven’t lifted this trophy since 1964.

The final is set to take place next Saturday afternoon and will be live on TG4.

Ben Deegan pointed the way as Laois triumphed over Kilkenny, bagging 0-10 overall in the game. Kilkenny cut the Laois advantage to a single point late on, 1-13 to 0-15, but Deegan pointed two late frees to round off their victory.

Goalkeeper Brochan O’Reilly stopped a 20-yard free deep in injury-time as Kilkenny chased the goal they needed and Laois, managed by Declan Qualter with Waterford’s Derek McGrath amongst their coaching team, held on to advance.

Jer Quinlan hit 1-3 for the winners while Cormac Byrne grabbed 0-2. Their scoring returns were vital with Quinlan’s goal occurring at a crucial time as it pushed Laois ahead 1-6 to 0-5. They were in front 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time, extended that advantage to 1-11 to 0-9 by the 42nd minute, before holding off Kilkenny’s rally as the Cats sought to draw level.

Offaly’s win over Dublin are more clearcut, nine points separating the teams at the final whistle. Dublin had made a decisive burst early on, Ruan O’Connor’s goal putting them 1-4 to 0-4 clear after eight minutes, yet Offaly responded with goals courtesy of Adam Screeney in the 11th minute and Dan Ravenhill in the 24th minute from a penalty. They were in front 2-11 to 1-9 at half-time and Screeney bagged his second goal of the game early in the second half.

Kilcormac-Killoughey club man Screeney finished with 2-8, while Durrow player Ravenhill hit 1-5.

