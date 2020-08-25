This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Reigning senior champions triumph as Laois and Offaly action resumes after lockdown

Portlaoise and Ferbane amongst the winners as the senior football action returned.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,601 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5185153
An aerial shot of last night's Offaly SFC game between Clara and Cappincur.
Image: INPHO - James Crombie
An aerial shot of last night's Offaly SFC game between Clara and Cappincur.
An aerial shot of last night's Offaly SFC game between Clara and Cappincur.
Image: INPHO - James Crombie

THE LAOIS AND Offaly senior football championships resumed last night in the wake of the two counties exiting lockdown, with the reigning senior champions in both cases triumphing in their group games.

In Laois, there was a six-point win for Portlaoise against 2017 finalists Ballylinan by 1-8 to 0-5. Portlaoise, chasing four-in-a-row this season, had county captain Kieran Lillis in their ranks with his father Mick, the ex-Laois boss, in charge of Ballylinan.

2018 beaten finalists O’Dempseys cracked home seven goals as they won a high-scoring clash, 7-11 to 1-17, against Courtwood while Ballyfin defeated Rosenallis by a point.

Those matches were Round 1 fixtures with only one game having been played in Laois before the action was shut down. The remianing opening ties take place over the next two evenings:

Tuesday

  • Portarlington v Stradbally, 6.45pm
  • Emo v Killeshin, 6.45pm

Wednesday

  • Arles-Killeen v Graiguecullen, 6.45pm
  • Arles-Kilcruise v The Heath, 7.30pm

In Offaly the current title holders Ferbane had a big win, amassing 4-15 in their 11-point succcess over Bracknagh. Rhode, the championship victors between 2016 and 2018, had nine points to spare over Tullamore as they won out 1-14 to 0-8.

There were also victories for 2015 champions Edenderry and 2017 finalists Clara.

Heading into the last round of games, Ferbane are in top spot on four points in Group 1 and Rhode in the same position in Group 2 with both in pole position for the semi-final spots.

Results

Laois SFC

Portlaoise 1-8 Ballylinan 0-5
O’Dempseys 7-11 Courtwood 1-17
Ballyfin 3-10 Rosenallis 2-12

Offaly SFC

Group 1

Ferbane 4-15 Bracknagh 1-13
Edenderry 2-16 Shamrocks 0-11

Group 2

Rhode 1-14 Tullamore 0-8
Clara 3-10 Cappincur 1-15

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

