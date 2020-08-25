Reigning senior champions triumph as Laois and Offaly action resumes after lockdown

An aerial shot of last night's Offaly SFC game between Clara and Cappincur.

THE LAOIS AND Offaly senior football championships resumed last night in the wake of the two counties exiting lockdown, with the reigning senior champions in both cases triumphing in their group games.

The Offaly Senior Football Championship game tonight under flood lights between @Clara_gaa_clu and @CappincurGAA with Croghan Hill in the background pic.twitter.com/lIH507rF5D — James Crombie (@INPHOjames) August 24, 2020

In Laois, there was a six-point win for Portlaoise against 2017 finalists Ballylinan by 1-8 to 0-5. Portlaoise, chasing four-in-a-row this season, had county captain Kieran Lillis in their ranks with his father Mick, the ex-Laois boss, in charge of Ballylinan.

2018 beaten finalists O’Dempseys cracked home seven goals as they won a high-scoring clash, 7-11 to 1-17, against Courtwood while Ballyfin defeated Rosenallis by a point.

Those matches were Round 1 fixtures with only one game having been played in Laois before the action was shut down. The remianing opening ties take place over the next two evenings:

Tuesday

Portarlington v Stradbally, 6.45pm

Emo v Killeshin, 6.45pm

Wednesday

Arles-Killeen v Graiguecullen, 6.45pm

Arles-Kilcruise v The Heath, 7.30pm

In Offaly the current title holders Ferbane had a big win, amassing 4-15 in their 11-point succcess over Bracknagh. Rhode, the championship victors between 2016 and 2018, had nine points to spare over Tullamore as they won out 1-14 to 0-8.

There were also victories for 2015 champions Edenderry and 2017 finalists Clara.

Heading into the last round of games, Ferbane are in top spot on four points in Group 1 and Rhode in the same position in Group 2 with both in pole position for the semi-final spots.

Offaly Senior Football Championship Group 1 Table



Round 1: Ferbane 1-12, Edenderry 1-8; Shamrocks 1-15, Bracknagh 2-11.



Round 2: Ferbane 4-15, Bracknagh 1-13, Edenderry 2-16, Shamrocks 0-11



Round 3: @ferbanegaa v @shamrocksgaa; @EdenderryGAA v @bracknagh pic.twitter.com/Sb40QRq0nh — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 24, 2020

Offaly Senior Football Championship Gp 2 table



Round 1: Rhode 1-19, Clara 1-10; Cappincur 0-12, Tullamore 1-8



Round 2: Rhode 1-14, Tullamore 0-8; Clara 3-10, Cappincur 1-15.



Round 3: @RhodeGAA v @CappincurGAA; @Clara_gaa_club v @tullamoregaa.



(Clara 2nd due to win over C'cur) pic.twitter.com/wMYs9GSuSt — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 24, 2020

Results

Laois SFC

Portlaoise 1-8 Ballylinan 0-5

O’Dempseys 7-11 Courtwood 1-17

Ballyfin 3-10 Rosenallis 2-12

Offaly SFC

Group 1

Ferbane 4-15 Bracknagh 1-13

Edenderry 2-16 Shamrocks 0-11

Group 2

Rhode 1-14 Tullamore 0-8

Clara 3-10 Cappincur 1-15

