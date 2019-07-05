Eddie Brennan names Laois side for preliminary quarter-final clash with Dublin

LAOIS HURLING BOSS Eddie Brennan hasn’t been shy in voicing his criticism of the scheduling of Sunday’s preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin, but has nonetheless made just one change to his side for the somewhat daunting prospect of the Dubs.

Brennan has said that the fixing of Sunday’s game just seven days after the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park deprived his side of a chance to both properly celebrate their achievement and fully focus on the task at hand, but he has limited his team selection to a single change – Joe Phelan replaces Donnchadh Hartnett.

As the new structures dictate, the finalists in the second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup are given a chance to catapult themselves into the running for the Liam McCarthy via preliminary quarter-finals with the third-placed side in the Leinster and Munster championships.

Dublin emerged from Leinster thanks to a stunning final round win at home to Galway, and they are the overwhelming favourites to progress to a Croke Park quarter-final against Tipperary.

The game throws-in at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4.15pm on Sunday.

LAOIS (v Dublin)

1. Enda Rowland

2. Lee Cleere

3. Matthew Whelan

4. Joe Phelan

5. Jack Kelly

6. Ryan Mullaney

7. Padraig Delaney

8. John Lennon

9. Paddy Purcell

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Mark Kavanagh

12. Stephen Maher

13. Willie Dunphy

14. Charles Dwyer

15. Ross King