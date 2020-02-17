Laois U20s edge Westmeath in dramatic penalty shoot-out

LAOIS PROGRESSED TO the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 championship with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Westmeath in Portlaoise tonight.

The game was meant to go ahead last Saturday but fell victim to the weather, and the O’Moore county needed spot kicks to see off their Midlands rivals after the game finished level after extra-time, 0-13 to 1-10.

The game finished 0-10 to 1-07 at the end of full-time, and penalties were required when each side tagged on three points each during extra-time.

Laois eventually won 4-3 on penalties to set up a semi-final with Kildare, who defeated Offaly on Saturday.

Meath and Dublin square off in the other semi-final.