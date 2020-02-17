This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
Laois U20s edge Westmeath in dramatic penalty shoot-out

The O’Moore county have set up a Leinster semi-final with Kildare.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Feb 2020, 10:20 PM
https://the42.ie/5011009
Tonight's action was settled by spot kicks.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

LAOIS PROGRESSED TO the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 championship with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Westmeath in Portlaoise tonight. 

The game was meant to go ahead last Saturday but fell victim to the weather, and the O’Moore county needed spot kicks to see off their Midlands rivals after the game finished level after extra-time, 0-13 to 1-10. 

The game finished 0-10 to 1-07 at the end of full-time, and penalties were required when each side tagged on three points each during extra-time. 

Laois eventually won 4-3 on penalties to set up a semi-final with Kildare, who defeated Offaly on Saturday. 

Meath and Dublin square off in the other semi-final. 

