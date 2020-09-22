World Rugby vice-chairman Laporte questioned over links to Montpellier owner

FRENCH RUGBY FEDERATION president Bernard Laporte has been questioned over his links with billionaire Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad, sources in the investigation said.

Laporte is the current vice-chairman of World Rugby.

Altrad and the chief organiser of the 2023 Rugby World Cup being held in France, Claude Atcher, were also questioned, along with two other people.

France won the hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup ahead of Ireland and other contenders.

Laporte, a former sports minister, is being investigated as part of a preliminary corruption probe opened in 2017 by the French Financial Prosecution Office (PNF) following a report by sports ministry inspectors.

Laporte is suspected of pressuring the appeals committee of the French league to reduce a disciplinary punishment against Montpellier.

Laporte is standing for re-election as FFR chief with the result expected on October 3.

He is accused of favouritism after it emerged a company he owns had signed an image rights contract with the Altrad Group, who now sponsor the France national team, in early 2017.

He eventually pulled out of the €150,000 deal but the case was investigated by the French sports ministry before being passed to the public prosecutor.

There are also claims a fine for Altrad’s side was reduced from €70,000 to €20,000 after Laporte intervened.

Laporte has previously coached France, Stade Français and Toulon and led the southern club to three straight European Cups.

