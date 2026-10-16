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Lara Gillespie in action at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. James Crombie/INPHO
Track Cycling

Lara Gillespie finishes fifth in omnium at world championships

Wicklow 25-year-old won a silver medal earlier this week in Shanghai.
5.36pm, 16 Oct 2026

IRELAND’S LARA GILLESPIE has finished fifth in the Women’s Omnium at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai, China. 

Fresh from her silver medal in the Scratch race on Wednesday, Gillespie placed fifth overall in the 23-strong field – 18 points outside the medals. 

Great Britain’s Anna Morris won gold with 125 points, while Japan’s Tsuyaka Uchino secured silver with 114 and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark clinched bronze on 107.

Gillespie finished with 89 points, while France’s Victoire Berteau was between her and the podium with a 102-point total.

The Omnium – an Olympic event in track cycling – comprises four events: the 10km scratch and tempo races, before the elimination and points races.

Gillespie opened with a fourth-placed finish in the scratch, before taking 10th in the tempo. She finished eighth in the elimination race, leaving her seventh overall ahead of the final event and she climbed to fifth in the points’ finale.

The Wicklow 25-year-old returns to the track on Sunday for the Points race.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry to take silver at a World Championships, but I think I can be proud of how I raced,” Gillespie reflected after a photo finish in Wednesday’s Scratch. “It gives me confidence for the races coming up.”

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