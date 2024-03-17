Wicklow's Lara Gillespie wins omnium bronze at Nations Cup

WICKLOW’S LARA GILLESPIE won bronze in the women’s omnium on Sunday to complete a brilliant week for Ireland’s track cycling team at UCI Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

Gillespie finished third in both the scratch race and the tempo race, before a fifth-place finish in the elimination race.

The 22-year-old sealed her podium finish in the points race, as Japan’s Yumi Kajihara (124 pts) and Tsuyaka Uchino (113 pts) took gold and silver.

Gillespie finished on 108 points overall, 16 clear of Switzerland’s Aline Seitz in fourth place.

On Friday, Gillespie was part of the Irish quartet which won silver in the team pursuit, taking a major step towards Olympic qualification.