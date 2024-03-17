Advertisement
Lara Gillespie (file photo). SWpix/Alamy Stock Photo
Track Cycling

Wicklow's Lara Gillespie wins omnium bronze at Nations Cup

Gillespie adds individual bronze to the team silver she won earlier this week.
31 minutes ago

WICKLOW’S LARA GILLESPIE won bronze in the women’s omnium on Sunday to complete a brilliant week for Ireland’s track cycling team at UCI Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

Gillespie finished third in both the scratch race and the tempo race, before a fifth-place finish in the elimination race.

The 22-year-old sealed her podium finish in the points race, as Japan’s Yumi Kajihara (124 pts) and Tsuyaka Uchino (113 pts) took gold and silver.

Gillespie finished on 108 points overall, 16 clear of Switzerland’s Aline Seitz in fourth place.

On Friday, Gillespie was part of the Irish quartet which won silver in the team pursuit, taking a major step towards Olympic qualification. 

