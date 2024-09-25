Largest funding allocation of €230m announced for sport facilities, with €97m going to the GAA

THE LARGEST EVER funding allocation of €230 million for community sports facilities has been announced.

Some 1,992 grants have been approved for new and improved sports facilities and equipment under the Community Sport Facilities Fund, which supports the development of sports and recreation facilities.

It’s a 50% increase on the funding allocated in early 2022 under the 2020 round of the programme.

Over 40 sports, as well as multi-sport facilities, will benefit from the grants announced today.

The sport with the largest funding allocation is Gaelic Games, at close to €97 million.

Multi-sports facilities receive the second largest allocation, at €44.5m, followed by soccer which will benefit to the rune of €41.4m.

On the other end of the scale, lacrosse is the sport with the lowest allocation, at €7,000, followed by Taekwondo with €8,680.

A Department spokesperson said each application was assessed under criteria including population density, deprivation and access to facilities, and that unsuccessful applicants can appeal any grant applications deemed invalid.

The €97m allocated to Gaelic Games is split between 787 projects, while the soccer allocation is shared between 371 grants.

Around €197m of today’s allocation was given to local projects, which are typically sports clubs and groups seeking up to €200,000.

And some €47.5m has gone to regional projects, which are typically centres of excellence such as GAA country training centres and running tracks applying for up to €500,000, while €3.8m is for equipment only.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin each approved grant “represents a project that will create a new or improved opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in sport to the best of their ability”.

She added that clubs will be better able to serve their communities as a result of the fund and noted that 194 clubs are getting funding to install solar panels, 317 clubs are getting funding for LED floodlights, while 966 projects will include improvements to pitches.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne said the “unprecedented” funding will “prove transformative for sports clubs and facilities in communities across Ireland”.

Byrne added that the “inspiring performance of Team Ireland at the Olympics and Paralympics recently in Paris demonstrated the positive power of sport and we understand that any sporting journey begins within the community”.

Close to €4m has been allocated to athletics, around €323,000 has gone to the Special Olympics, and Wheelchair sport will benefit from funding of over €245,000.

Elsewhere, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe remarked that “after such a successful summer for our Olympians and Paralympians, it’s great to have an opportunity to underline our investment in sport for everyone, in every community across the country”

