This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia pull Larkham from attack coach role after Cheika row

Rugby Australia have moved the former out-half to a new role just over seven months before the Wallabies begin their World Cup campaign.

By AFP Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:23 AM
6 minutes ago 233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4475506
Larkham pictured ahead of Australia's 2015 World Cup win over England in Twickenham.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Larkham pictured ahead of Australia's 2015 World Cup win over England in Twickenham.
Larkham pictured ahead of Australia's 2015 World Cup win over England in Twickenham.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

STEPHEN LARKHAM WAS axed as Wallabies assistant coach this morning Monday after disagreements with Michael Cheika over strategy and game philosophy just over seven months their World Cup kick-off in Japan.

Rugby Australia said he will move to a new role as national high performance coach advisor, focusing on mentoring and skills development across the Sevens and junior teams.

Larkham, a former World Cup-winning fly-half, said he was “disappointed”.

“Ultimately Michael is responsible for the performance of the team,” he said of head coach Cheika.

“We have differences in attacking strategy and overall game philosophy. We couldn’t agree on these key points and it is in the best interest of the team that they receive clear and consistent messages from their coaches.”

“I am obviously disappointed with this outcome as I had chosen to pursue the experience of taking the Wallabies through to the World Cup,” he added.

The move comes less than two months after Cheika himself survived the chop and had his powers curtailed over an alarming slide in the team’s form.

From March, he will have to report to Scott Johnson in his newly-created role of director of rugby.

Johnny Sexton with Michael Cheika Cheika speaks with Johnny Sexton before the second Test meeting between Ireland and Australia in Melbourne last summer. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Cheika must also now work with a three-man selection panel. The move followed a mounting backlash from dismayed fans and former players after the Wallabies won just four of their 13 Tests last year — their worst campaign in decades.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said she was glad Larkham was staying on in another role.

“He was one of our greatest ever Wallabies and has developed a strong depth of experience during his coaching roles with the Brumbies and Wallabies,” she said.

“It was very important from Rugby Australia’s perspective to retain Stephen’s services and to ensure his experience is used to grow and develop coaches and players in our next generation.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Pressure is on Manchester City, not Liverpool, insists Guardiola
    IRELAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie