This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Larkham happy at Munster, but wants Wallabies job 'at some stage'

The departure of Michael Cheika after the World Cup has freed up the top rugby job in his native Australia.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,475 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4880282
Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham.
Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER BACKS’ COACH Stephen Larkham says he has no intention of walking out on his new employers to become Australia head coach, but he does wish to get the job at some stage in his career.

Larkham (45) joined Munster this summer as part of Johann van Graan’s revamped coaching ticket, but the departure of Michael Cheika after the World Cup in Japan has freed up the top rugby job in his native Australia.

Larkham was let go from the Australian coaching ticket earlier this year by Cheika, and with England coach Eddie Jones and Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie linked with the position, Larkham has ruled himself out of the running.

“At some stage I would say yeah (I’d like to coach Australia), at some stage,” said Larkham.

“Like I said before I’m really enjoying the environment here and the challenge here and I have no plans to leave at this stage and I’m not thinking about the future after Munster at this stage.

“Exciting times (for Australian Rugby), it’s a changing of the guard with a new coach coming in. And I think that’s always exciting. There will be a flow and effect on the Super Rugby teams and the club rugby over there.

“We didn’t finish the World Cup the way we wanted to finish it, in fact the lead up to the World Cup wasn’t nearly as successful as it should have been. But it’s a new step, it’s exciting because something new is about to happen.”

Larkham is preparing for his first Irish inter-provincial game this weekend with Munster facing Ulster at Thomond Park in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday, before they switch focus to the Heineken Cup next week.

The severity of the sanctions handed down to Munster’s Pool 4 rivals Saracens yesterday stunned the rugby world, with a £5.3m fine and 35-point Premiership deduction dished out for salary cap breaches. According to Larkham that sort of financial cheating ‘would not sit well’ with him.

“We can’t control that. They are obviously dealing with the repercussions of that at the moment. For us it’s not going to change anything in the European games that we’re going to play them in. They haven’t lost any points out of Europe, have they?

“If they’re allowed to play their players throughout the European Cup then that’s our challenge. It wouldn’t sit right with me if that was my team, but it is being dealt with and I think it’s being dealt with fairly.”

With over 100 caps to his name as an Australian international, and with four years as Australian backs’ coach before his departure earlier this year, Larkham is well placed to assess the strengths of the game north and south of the equator.

With three months in Limerick under his belt, he already thinks the skill levels and ability to learn are higher among Munster players than his with his former teammates and players.

“You’d be pleasantly surprised. At the Brumbies you have the international players for the full season but here we’ve finally got our full squad back together this week for the first time. But I have been really impressed with the players in the first five rounds of the Pro14.

“I think the talent and skill level over here is better than it is in Australia. Super Rugby squads are small. I think the skill level and the conditions are very different. In Super Rugby you haven’t got those conditions.

“Honestly, I was very impressed with the skill level of these players. I’m not saying Irish players, I’m saying Munster players. And their ability to learn things is definitely better than some Australian players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie