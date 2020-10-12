BE PART OF THE TEAM

Larmour to miss Ireland's upcoming games as Deegan's season could be over

Leinster revealed this afternoon that the pair suffered significant injuries while on Guinness Pro14 duty.

By Paul Dollery Monday 12 Oct 2020, 4:41 PM
Leinster and Ireland back Jordan Larmour.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED significant injury setbacks for Jordan Larmour and Max Deegan.

Larmour is to undergo a procedure to mend a dislocated shoulder, while Deegan has already had surgery on an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

The province haven’t provided an approximate date for Larmour’s return, but he will be unavailable for Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup fixtures.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing on the wing in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 victory away to Benetton, in which he was substituted early in the second half.

Deegan, who made his Ireland debut against Wales back in February, damaged his knee 10 days ago in the win against the Dragons.

Leinster say the 24-year-old back-row forward “will be unavailable for a number of months”, but the general timeline for recovering from an ACL injury would leave him unlikely to play again this season.

Ryan Baird’s involvement with Ireland is in doubt after he was withdrawn against Benetton with an adductor strain.

The 21-year-old lock, who was in contention for an international debut having been named in Andy Farrell’s squad last week, will receive further assessment from Leinster’s medical team.

Leinster will continue to supervise Tadhg Furlong (calf), while Rónan Kelleher (quad), Andrew Porter (hamstring) and Johnny Sexton (hamstring) will all be assessed by the IRFU’s medical team this week ahead of Ireland’s game against Italy a week from Saturday.

