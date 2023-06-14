GAA president walks away from interview when asked about TV rights

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy walked out of an interview with Virgin Media yesterday when asked about the lack of free-to-air games on television.

Virgin Media reporter Joe Caulfield began a question to McCarthy by saying: “There has been controversy over the lack of free-to-air games and maybe the distribution of the broadcasting …”

McCarthy then shook his head and walked away. Caufield asked whether he was “finished completely on that” with McCarthy saying “yeah”.

The GAA president was speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling series in De La Salle GAA club in Waterford.

Virgin Media last month criticised the partnership between RTÉ and the GAA through the GAAGO streaming platform, saying other broadcasters were not approached about the possibility of airing some GAA matches after Sky Sports’ rights to do so ended last year.

The GAA then rebuked Virgin, saying they were “afforded every opportunity” to discuss options around broadcasting games, after Sky Sports lost the rights to air matches.