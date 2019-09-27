New York official becomes fourth candidate to enter race for GAA presidency

A view of the Mayo-New York clash at Gaelic Park in May.

NEW YORK OFFICIAL Larry McCarthy has entered the race to succeed John Horan as the next GAA president.

Cork native has been nominated by New York, where he previously served as chairman, secretary and PRO.

In 2018, McCarthy was elected onto the GAA’s Management Committee, becoming the first official based outside Ireland or England to do so. He also sat on the Strategic Review Committee under Horan last year and previously on the Towards 150 Committee under Aogán Ó Fearghail.

McCarthy served on Central Council for three years and is currently part of the GAA’s Finance Committee.

A long-time member of the Sligo club in the Big Apple, the Bishopstown man is their chairman currently. He works as he an associate professor of management at Seton Hall University in New Jersey where his speciality is in sport marketing.

New York GAA official Larry McCarthy.

“Studying sport on a day-to-day basis gives me a particular insight into the challenges and issues facing sporting organizations, especially amateur sporting organizations,” said McCarthy in a statement.

“CLG is the greatest example in the world of a community based, amateur sports organization.”

McCarthy becomes the fourth candidate to join the race, following Jerry O’Sullivan (Cork), Mick Rock (Roscommon) and Jarlath Burns (Armagh).

The election for Horan’s successor will take place at next February’s Congress.

